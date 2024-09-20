‘What is the movie one-liner you most use in real life?’ – 22 five-star suggestions

Entertainment films quotes

If you haven’t ever said “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” or “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”, what even is the point of remembering film quotes?

Some work better than others. For instance, there can’t be many situations where you’d get the opportunity to witter on about attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion, or C-beams glittering in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate, but the next time someone takes the last biscuit, we urge you to say “I know it was you, Fredo …You broke my heart.”

In that spirit, we thought people might enjoy seeing the replies to this question.

These were our favourites.

1.

My favourite in every client meeting pic.twitter.com/8V7PuMwVi7 — Nishant Nihar (@nishant_nihar) September 13, 2024

2.

The line I use when I (rarely) lose a poker hand is, “You f***in’ people. All you’ve done is weaken a country today.”#AFewGoodMen https://t.co/Zrmn3ZtBmM — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) September 13, 2024

3.

4.

“This is not ‘Nam. This is bowling. There are rules.” https://t.co/Mbr9CWf2hc — Ktr (@thieveshours) September 13, 2024

5.

6.

Talk to me, Goose! https://t.co/6UCc29i1Zq — Citizen of YUL (@citizen_yul) September 13, 2024

7.

It’s good to have an optimistic attitude. pic.twitter.com/6ZLMPRGS04 — Film Festival (@LifeIsAFilmFest) September 13, 2024

8.

9.

"And that's why no one will remember your name"

-Brad Pitt in Troy — e_thuggin (@e_thuggin) September 13, 2024

10.

"You keep using that word… I do not think it means what you think it means." — Liz (@VapeGodParker) September 13, 2024

11.