13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Life takedowns

It’s that time of the week – yes, yes, get on with it – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Po-Tate-ohead’

Peak female performance is pregnancy. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 12, 2024

Peak female performance is Greta Thunberg getting you arrested because you were too stupid to not order from a local pizza joint when attempting to evade authorities on human trafficking charges. https://t.co/ivb9DmCAnO pic.twitter.com/9QDk2Xvh0n — Brandy Bryant️‍⚧️ (@InkMasterbator) September 15, 2024

(via)

2. ‘Scolding hot’

Influencers have started posting about their daily lives in the new Saudi city of Neom. The Saudis seem to be marketing Neom as some kind of planned suburb/encampment for wealthy Westerners: pic.twitter.com/cjncZfckxZ — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 17, 2024

Oh wow this looks great I’ve always dreamed of living in an industrial estate on the surface of the sun. https://t.co/6COMbFtyM2 — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) September 18, 2024

(via)

3. ‘A pub in Co Offally posted a lovely pic of two lads enjoying a pint besides a turf fire. It kinda escalated from there and for the love of jaysis read the last line …’

(via)

4. ‘Musk got Musked’

(via)

5. ‘Sorbo got owned again ‘

(via)

6. ‘Sick (day) burn’

Matt Walsh: “Taking a sick day as an adult should be pretty embarrassing for you” pic.twitter.com/lU0gYJi4V3 — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 17, 2024

A guy who podcasts for a living thinks you shouldn’t use your sick days. Corporate simp. https://t.co/pBMjpKPQNs — Dripped Out Trade Unionists (@UnionDrip) September 18, 2024

(via)

7. ‘Fries with that?’

“I grew up in a middle class family.. But I became working class when I was working in McDonalds” – Conservative party leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch pic.twitter.com/anQv1MJDmT — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 17, 2024

“I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16, working at McDonald’s.”

I’m not sure that’s how it works https://t.co/SEagOsw7Rk — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 17, 2024

(via)