Reddit asked about the biggest red flags on a first date – 15 unbelievable responses

While most of us would count knocking over a wine glass or lapsing into awkward silence amongst our worst failings on a date, it seems that these romantics have no such shame when it comes to faux pas. Reddit user Independent_Cycle241 exposed some of the worst things to come out of someone’s mouth on a date since you picked green out of your teeth when they asked

What’s the worst thing a first date said to you that made you think red flag?

Proceed with caution, some of these quotes should come with a full complement of hazard symbols.

“How about we go carpet shopping…with my ex…who is still living with me for financial reasons.”

throw123454321purple

On a first date, they looked me dead in the eye and said, “I’ve never really been wrong about anything.” The way they said it, so seriously, made me realize they probably wouldn’t handle disagreements well. Big red flag.

dinonuggies2003

“Can you buy me some gift cards so my kids stay quiet?”

roofcutter650

“Every year for my birthday, me and my friends like to go in the woods and do a lot of drugs. I hope that doesn’t bother you.” …I was like 18 and not even old enough to drink yet. This was said after he had taken my hair out of my hair clip at the table and sniffed it. Our first and only date was at Applebees and he brought his best friend. I had to pay for both of them… Edit: forgot to mention that the best friend was a girl who didn’t speak and just glared at me the whole time. I also had to drive both of them back to his house.

girlinthegoldenboots

He started asking weird questions, like “what fabric would you choose to recover a patio set?” And things like that. It turned out he was interviewing me for the role of wife. At the end of the date he announced I checked all the requirements and we needed to plan for me to quit my job and become his girlfriend. He would pay for everything (he was the CFO of a big company) and he couldn’t have a girlfriend/wife that worked. I needed to also find a cause to volunteer to. These all told with a straight face. I was speechless. I told him it was time to go and we could talk later. Then I message him telling him I felt no chemistry (which was true) and I didn’t think a relationship would work. He insisted and continued to message me for a while insisting I was perfect and needed to be his wife. ‍♀️

SexyVinci

“I’m an Alpha.”

Stunning_Key_7068

“I don’t really connect with people that read a lot. I feel like they’re always talking about made up nonsense instead of focusing on what’s in front of them.”

Sufficient-Berry-827

My parents have already made up the spare room for you. You should come and stay for the weekend.

ethereal_galaxias

“You’re almost the perfect person. Just gotta get you to the gym to tone you up and then you’ll be the perfect girl.” He said this as a very sincere compliment. He was oblivious to why I didn’t want a second date with him

Rough-Net8227

I love you. After a single date.

faustarp1000

“Just a heads up, I chugged an entire bottle of Nyquil on the way over here.”

Vercetti1701

I was on a date with a woman who was getting into a really negative spiral of conversation, about how she was going to school for nursing, but hated people. I somewhat desperately tried to turn things around by asking what she liked most about being a vet tech: I figured it’d be an easy, mood-lifting answer about hugging furry animals. I was wrong. She told me she really liked it when she was cleaning tartar off dog canines, and it all came off in one chunk. The bar was empty, and the bartender had been quietly eavesdropping at the far end of the bar. I watched him double over and convulse with silent laughter, as I fought to keep a straight face myself.

Specialist_Fun9295

I was getting ‘points’ like I was on a game show she was having inside her head. I’d open a door for her and she say outloud, “Opens the door for me, 100 points”. Didn’t pull out her chair “negative 50 points”. All through the night.. I asked her about it. She said, “oh its nothing”. After I dropped her off at her car when the date ended she got out and asked if I wanted to go on another date. I just laughed, rolled up the window and drove off.

Anom8675309

“I appreciate that you’re wearing a dress. I like women who know how to be women.” “What does that mean?” “You know, like, girly and soft and feminine. More worried about how they look than all the feminist bullshit.” Only date I have ever walked out of.

GraveDancer40

I had one girl say that fire excites her and she loves starting small fires and putting them out before they get out of hand.

wilkc

