25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter. Best served with a cuppa and five minutes to yourself.
Give your faves a follow.
1.
Thats me in the corner pic.twitter.com/nfoNMCELCY
— Michael Stipe (@stipemichael_) February 4, 2024
2.
Taylor Swift is releasing a new album in the middle of a world tour and I can’t even wash and put away my laundry in the same day
— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 5, 2024
3.
The Prints of Darkness. pic.twitter.com/qn0q9ruQMb
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2024
4.
Fair play to Vogue for managing to get every member of the Sugababes in the same room. pic.twitter.com/JoPjIwCT9T
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 8, 2024
5.
a genre of movies called “momcoms”where no one ever cooperates and then everyone wonders why she’s in a bad mood for twenty years
— nika (@nikalamity) February 7, 2024
6.
You’ll never be as sexually-adventurous as Andrea. pic.twitter.com/H9vPXMxFWG
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 9, 2024
7.
My kids are like be quiet we don’t want to wake dad but have no problem coming into my room at 3 am to tell me they had a dream two cats farted.
— @itssherifield (@itssherifield) February 7, 2024
8.
2024 version. pic.twitter.com/UquXDsD4YX
— Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) February 4, 2024
9.
I love how all the movies about teenagers have to be set in the 90s or earlier otherwise we’d just be watching kids on their phones for two hours
— Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) February 6, 2024
10.
Sent a joke to my work crush over Teams and I heard her audibly laugh from her desk. This is what cocaine feels like.
— W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) February 7, 2024
11.
me, opening my eyes to see I have two minutes left before my alarm clock goes off: pic.twitter.com/JcHDXbEsvW
— ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 5, 2024
12.
“Alright there, HMS Dave” https://t.co/mBiNHNAOPn pic.twitter.com/8vCrD8Q4RD
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 6, 2024