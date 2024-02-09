25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Hello and welcome to the Poke’s round-up of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter. Best served with a cuppa and five minutes to yourself.

1.

Thats me in the corner pic.twitter.com/nfoNMCELCY — Michael Stipe (@stipemichael_) February 4, 2024

2.

Taylor Swift is releasing a new album in the middle of a world tour and I can’t even wash and put away my laundry in the same day — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) February 5, 2024

3.

The Prints of Darkness. pic.twitter.com/qn0q9ruQMb — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2024

4.

Fair play to Vogue for managing to get every member of the Sugababes in the same room. pic.twitter.com/JoPjIwCT9T — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 8, 2024

5.

a genre of movies called “momcoms”where no one ever cooperates and then everyone wonders why she’s in a bad mood for twenty years — nika (@nikalamity) February 7, 2024

6.

You’ll never be as sexually-adventurous as Andrea. pic.twitter.com/H9vPXMxFWG — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 9, 2024

7.

My kids are like be quiet we don’t want to wake dad but have no problem coming into my room at 3 am to tell me they had a dream two cats farted. — @itssherifield (@itssherifield) February 7, 2024

8.

9.

I love how all the movies about teenagers have to be set in the 90s or earlier otherwise we’d just be watching kids on their phones for two hours — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) February 6, 2024

10.

Sent a joke to my work crush over Teams and I heard her audibly laugh from her desk. This is what cocaine feels like. — W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) February 7, 2024

11.

me, opening my eyes to see I have two minutes left before my alarm clock goes off: pic.twitter.com/JcHDXbEsvW — ☔ (@Whotfismick) February 5, 2024

12.