Evan Davis’s brutal takedown of the Treasury’s Laura Trott was already good but her comedy squeak was just incredible

You’ll probably know by now how the BBC’s Evan Davis put Treasury secretary Laura Trott to the sword on Radio 4’s PM.

But it wasn’t just that he schooled her on basic economics …

Evan Davis schools the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott, on debt to GDP. ED: This is really basic… I'm amazed you don't know that debt is rising LT: I've got different figures#bbcpm pic.twitter.com/ujVfOybVcv — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 8, 2024

… he also took her to task on the government’s own track record of U-turns after it highlighted Labour leader Keir Starmer’s own reverse ferret on its green policy.

Evan Davis reads out a huge list of Tory U-turns Laura Trott(Tory MP): "We've had to make some difficult decisions… Covid…"#bbcpm pic.twitter.com/HZaN99oAEO — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 8, 2024

And we mention it not because it’s a such a great listen – but it is, obviously – but because of Trott’s comedy squeak which took it to a whole new level.

A little bit obsessed with the tiny squeak Laura Trott emits just before answering Evan Davis' question here: https://t.co/kr0gH0WIoB pic.twitter.com/SwX685jvqK — christhebarker (@christhebarker) February 8, 2024

Maybe it was her chair. Or a mouse?

And there's my new message tone. — Jimadebo (@Jimadebo) February 9, 2024

Us too, us too.

Source @christhebarker @Haggis_UK