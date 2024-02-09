Politics

Evan Davis’s brutal takedown of the Treasury’s Laura Trott was already good but her comedy squeak was just incredible

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2024

You’ll probably know by now how the BBC’s Evan Davis put Treasury secretary Laura Trott to the sword on Radio 4’s PM.

But it wasn’t just that he schooled her on basic economics …

… he also took her to task on the government’s own track record of U-turns after it highlighted Labour leader Keir Starmer’s own reverse ferret on its green policy.

And we mention it not because it’s a such a great listen – but it is, obviously – but because of Trott’s comedy squeak which took it to a whole new level.

Maybe it was her chair. Or a mouse?

Us too, us too.

Source @christhebarker @Haggis_UK