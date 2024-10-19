Kamala Harris suggested Donald Trump was exhausted and he was hilariously triggered into next year

US donald trump kamala harris US elections

To the US presidential campaign, where vice president Kamala Harris said if Donald Trump was exhausted on the campaign trail, how would the 78-year-old fare if he was back in the White House?

Donald Trump is dodging debates and ducking interviews. His campaign team says it’s because of “exhaustion.” Well, if he’s exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises the question: Is he fit for the toughest job in the world? — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 18, 2024

Certainly Trump hasn’t looked the liveliest of late, and it’s an entirely legitimate question, obviously, and one which Trump himself would have been hammering away with had Joe Biden still been his opponent.

He fell asleep at his own campaign event today. It's time to turn the page on him. pic.twitter.com/VCTS8dHhwL — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 18, 2024

And we mention it because it didn’t go unnoticed by Trump, obviously, and it’s fair to say he was triggered. Very triggered.

And it makes for a most entertaining watch.

Q: "Kamala Harris says she thinks your exhausted. That's why you're cancelling events." Former President Trump: "What event did I cancel? She doesn't go to any events. She's a loser…She should have been last night with the Catholics…I'm not even tired. I'm exhilarated." pic.twitter.com/UzwxBkssFG — CSPAN (@cspan) October 18, 2024

Bravo, vice president!

First Kamala triggered Trump about his crowd size and now he’s triggered about her saying he’s exhausted….this is delicious pic.twitter.com/TMtXpD9P8k — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 18, 2024

Jabs at size and stamina. He can't resist. — JD Vance’s Mom  (@JDVancesMom) October 18, 2024

Energy of a fucking rabbit?? What is this absolute moron talking about? — Will (@Will_iamnot87) October 18, 2024

Harris didn't say Trump was exhausted, someone in Trump's campaign did. She hasn't canceled any events, Trump has canceled multiple interviews and appearing at the NRA convention. She's campaigning all over the country. "The Catholics" were booing you. Other than that, spot on. https://t.co/Y84AKaCy90 — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) October 18, 2024

This dude is a mark. She can play this fool any which way she wants. He is so old and feeble that he doesn't even know he's getting punked! — Mikmok (@mikmokdeepstate) October 18, 2024

The man is sooo easily triggered. Not good when you're running to have charge of the Nuclear Codes… not good. — jason lincoln jeffers (@shamanartist) October 18, 2024

To conclude …

Sounds like Donny is TRIGGERED — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (@What46HasDone) October 18, 2024

Source @cspan