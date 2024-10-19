US donald trump kamala harris US elections

Kamala Harris suggested Donald Trump was exhausted and he was hilariously triggered into next year

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2024

To the US presidential campaign, where vice president Kamala Harris said if Donald Trump was exhausted on the campaign trail, how would the 78-year-old fare if he was back in the White House?

Certainly Trump hasn’t looked the liveliest of late, and it’s an entirely legitimate question, obviously, and one which Trump himself would have been hammering away with had Joe Biden still been his opponent.

And we mention it because it didn’t go unnoticed by Trump, obviously, and it’s fair to say he was triggered. Very triggered.

And it makes for a most entertaining watch.

Bravo, vice president!

To conclude …

Source @cspan