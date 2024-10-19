Celebrity Andrew garfield sesame street

Andrew Garfield talking to Elmo about grief and missing his mum is the loveliest thing you’ll watch today and very possibly all year

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2024

A video of Andrew Garfield talking to Elmo about grief and missing his mum has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

The actor’s mother, Lynn, died from pancreatic cancer in 2019 and he was thinking about his mum when Elmo asked how he was doing.

And Garfield’s answer was very moving and very wise, and very possibly the loveliest ting you’ll watch all year. Better get your hanky ready …

And it moved pretty much the entire internet to tears. Here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Source @elmo