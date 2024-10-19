Andrew Garfield talking to Elmo about grief and missing his mum is the loveliest thing you’ll watch today and very possibly all year

Celebrity Andrew garfield sesame street

A video of Andrew Garfield talking to Elmo about grief and missing his mum has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

The actor’s mother, Lynn, died from pancreatic cancer in 2019 and he was thinking about his mum when Elmo asked how he was doing.

And Garfield’s answer was very moving and very wise, and very possibly the loveliest ting you’ll watch all year. Better get your hanky ready …

Elmo is here to listen. Elmo loves you, Mr. Andrew Garfield! ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/rW86tR5Gof — Elmo (@elmo) October 18, 2024

And it moved pretty much the entire internet to tears. Here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

I can’t see anything my screens all blurry what is going on — jake (@froydinger) October 18, 2024

“Elmo was my mum’s favorite”

“Elmo needs a hug for that” pic.twitter.com/oNWiJwpSr2 — Follyyyy (@wtffolly_) October 18, 2024

Simple, beautiful little bit of television. https://t.co/brIsN7iuAm — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) October 18, 2024

this shit is gonna make me cry dude andrew garfield deserves the best — doof (@doofinc_) October 18, 2024

I didn’t expect a talk with Elmo to get this deep.. — Whimsy (@SparkingClouds) October 18, 2024

Let me know if you need a warm hug. — Grover (@Grover) October 18, 2024

Andrew lost his mom the same month I suddenly lost mine and I’m just living vicariously through everything he says. His understanding of grief and pain is so on point. — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) October 18, 2024

He’s exactly the kinda male figure young guys should look up/listen to, not miserable losers like Sneako, Tate or Adin Ross — Herson The Person (@Herson_Diaz10) October 18, 2024

Teenage me would’ve been in shambles watching this pic.twitter.com/tsQWVlQ57k — Abe (@blackoutabe) October 18, 2024

This is wonderful. In our house we’ve had lots of chat about this clip. It gives language for such hard things – from the loss of my parents to our family pet. https://t.co/iePsQjsWfU — Orna Young (@OrnaYoung) October 18, 2024

Andrew Garfield is honestly the best of us — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 18, 2024

And finally.

Together, let’s celebrate all the people we miss each and every day. Thank you, @Elmo and Andrew. #EmotionalWellBeing https://t.co/ZEOGy8QuSD — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 18, 2024

And this.

Grieving may never completely end, but working through difficult feelings can get easier with time. Click here for free resources that can help you support children as they grieve: https://t.co/0sPbbiyenz — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 18, 2024

Source @elmo