Paul Merton on how to win at conkers is like a one-minute masterclass on Have I Got News For You (in comedy, not conkers)

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2024

To Have I Got News For You, where among the topics being discussed was the tale of cheating allegations at the world conker championships after the champion was found with a steel chestnut.

It prompted this anecdote from guest host, the estimable Hannah Fry, and a rather fabulous exchange between Hislop and Merton which was like a one-minute masterclass in rapid-fire one-liners.

Boom.

And because we’re talking Have I Got News For You, any excuse to feature this again from last week’s episode …

Source @ChirpyChet