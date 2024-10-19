Paul Merton on how to win at conkers is like a one-minute masterclass on Have I Got News For You (in comedy, not conkers)

Entertainment HIGNFY Ian Hislop Paul merton

To Have I Got News For You, where among the topics being discussed was the tale of cheating allegations at the world conker championships after the champion was found with a steel chestnut.

It prompted this anecdote from guest host, the estimable Hannah Fry, and a rather fabulous exchange between Hislop and Merton which was like a one-minute masterclass in rapid-fire one-liners.

That’s what David Cameron said, passing it through a pig #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/xqKzrI7Cus — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) October 18, 2024

Boom.

Paul Merton on fire again on tonight’s Have I Got News. He’s always very good but he’s been brilliant for the last two episodes. #HIGNFY — Andrew Hough (@werdna67) October 18, 2024

Fantastic stuff from Paul Merton on #HIGNFY this week but @FryRsquared was a fine presenter choice as always too. — Michael Brown (@MABrownStuff) October 18, 2024

And because we’re talking Have I Got News For You, any excuse to feature this again from last week’s episode …

Ian Hislop tears Andrea Jenkyns a new a-hole. #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/2ARzgE6Bdj — Richard Scribbles (@RichardScribbl1) October 11, 2024

Watch the whole episode here!

Source @ChirpyChet