Elon Musk said Twitter was the ‘leading news source in the UK’ and of all the comebacks, Armando Iannucci said it best

It’s fair to say it hasn’t gone entirely well for Elon Musk since he splashed all that cash on buying Twitter, although if Trump wins the election he will presumably consider it money well spent.

And it hasn’t gone very well for Twitter users either, the social media site a pale (and much grimmer) shadow of what it once was.

So imagine people’s surprise when they read this.

We are the leading news source in the UK! https://t.co/YzbyJK2kMH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2024

Well, it’s definitely an app. And it’s a place where people see breaking news. But is it actually a news source?

No you're not; I am. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 18, 2024

You're an app that is set up as a content provider… Your lack of moderation, and in your case deliberate manipulation of facts, do however make you the leading source of missinformation in the UK — Clifford (@holte) October 18, 2024

No wonder the country had gone to pot. https://t.co/zkCJmBhFXV — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) October 18, 2024

But no-one put it better than Armando Iannucci, who makes a most entertaining habit of fact-checking Musk into next week.

No you’re not. You’re an app. But not a news app. Some people post their news on you, while others post unverified and compacted bullshit. It’s like calling a running sewer the number one source of premium content in the city. https://t.co/sjLbIZ2kLZ — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) October 18, 2024

Nailed it.

