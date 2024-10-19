Celebrity Armando iannucci elon musk takedowns

Elon Musk said Twitter was the ‘leading news source in the UK’ and of all the comebacks, Armando Iannucci said it best

John Plunkett. Updated October 19th, 2024

It’s fair to say it hasn’t gone entirely well for Elon Musk since he splashed all that cash on buying Twitter, although if Trump wins the election he will presumably consider it money well spent.

And it hasn’t gone very well for Twitter users either, the social media site a pale (and much grimmer) shadow of what it once was.

So imagine people’s surprise when they read this.

Well, it’s definitely an app. And it’s a place where people see breaking news. But is it actually a news source?

But no-one put it better than Armando Iannucci, who makes a most entertaining habit of fact-checking Musk into next week.

Nailed it.

