An American called out the British concept of pizza and her accidental self-own got mocked into next week

Twitter UK vs US

A recent viral post threw shade at the Brits for what they would consider to be pizza. The odd thing about the post by New Yorker Carl Marks was that the image was clearly a pizza. An Italian pizza, at that.

This is what she said.

It drew enough attention to be given a Community Note.

The Community Note wasn’t the only clapback.

1.

Let me know if this helps. pic.twitter.com/pTt4oFsrtR — alexander miles ✌️ (@_AlexanderMiles) October 14, 2024

2.

british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza pic.twitter.com/i0VlrnjvzO — haunted house, m.d. (@ali1m) October 14, 2024

3.

Should we get your some cheese to spray on it? — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 14, 2024

4.

This is a proper pizza, not everything needs ananas & ranch sauce on it — (@fiago7) October 15, 2024

5.

For their own sake Americans need to be less concerned with their incorrect assumptions about ‘British’ food and more concerned with the British phrase “wind your fucking neck in” https://t.co/fmAoJoFFBz — Bela Lugosi’s bed (@nimbus_nought) October 15, 2024

6.

7.

The next time an American slags off your country’s cuisine, just remember this interaction https://t.co/OrCqmzr1QN pic.twitter.com/FO3ZysfTVm — Chappell Roanoke (@katamaridumassy) October 14, 2024

8.

That's a decent pizza. Not every pizza has to be a deep dish or filled with so much cheddar it stops your heart. — Il Principe Terrgore says Destino (@TerrgoreK) October 14, 2024

9.

10.

Americans when there are vegetables — Bronwen but Spookier ‍♀️ (@Bronwen85) October 15, 2024

11.