Twitter UK vs US

An American called out the British concept of pizza and her accidental self-own got mocked into next week

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 16th, 2024

A recent viral post threw shade at the Brits for what they would consider to be pizza. The odd thing about the post by New Yorker Carl Marks was that the image was clearly a pizza. An Italian pizza, at that.

This is what she said.

A ham, mushroom and artichoke pizza image from Instagram, screengrabbed with this text - british “people” are playing fast and loose with what constitutes pizza

It drew enough attention to be given a Community Note.

The photo shows a traditional Neapolitan pizza made by an authentic family-owned restaurant in Hampstead, London. This pizza is called a 'Marco Polo' on their menu and features mushrooms, prosciutto ham, artichokes, black olives, parmesan and fresh basil

The Community Note wasn’t the only clapback.

