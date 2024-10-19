Entertainment tv

The cast of Gogglebox watching a gruesome bit of Final Destination is scarily funny

Poke Staff. Updated October 19th, 2024

It’s the time of year when people start rooting for scary films to watch, hoping to get into the Halloween mood. The Final Destination franchise has certainly given audiences plenty of scares in its time, with one particularly gruesome scene really standing out.

A lot of people were in full agreement with the aptly named @evildeadthing, leaving comments like these.

It reminded @nxd1979 of this comedy gold from Gogglebox.

The cast reactions hit the sweet spot with a lot of people – including these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Looks like Gogglebox could be the next big thing in the US.

READ MORE

An ITV News presenter shared this fabulous moment from Gogglebox and it’s a reminder of just how far there is still to go

Source nxd1979 Image Screengrab