The cast of Gogglebox watching a gruesome bit of Final Destination is scarily funny

It’s the time of year when people start rooting for scary films to watch, hoping to get into the Halloween mood. The Final Destination franchise has certainly given audiences plenty of scares in its time, with one particularly gruesome scene really standing out.

that time final destination 2 traumatized a generation pic.twitter.com/xhDkAPQsB5 — evil (@evildeadthing) October 18, 2024

A lot of people were in full agreement with the aptly named @evildeadthing, leaving comments like these.

To this day I do not let water bottles roll around on the floorboard. — Perish Motel (@PerishMotel) October 18, 2024

I haven’t ever seen these movies and I still instinctively don’t ever drive behind logging trucks https://t.co/AlMfeWiZHV — Jeremiah Warren ◡̈ (@jeremiahjw) October 19, 2024

I can’t think of any horror movies that have a better stunt sequence than this. The sheer volume of destruction and carnage scarred a generation of viewers for years https://t.co/KmLpyHTKwO — wen (@ccfcod) October 18, 2024

It reminded @nxd1979 of this comedy gold from Gogglebox.

the gogglebox episode where they watch final destination is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life https://t.co/DdUGVondPa pic.twitter.com/oQb2GgiWZL — n x d (@nxd1979) October 18, 2024

The cast reactions hit the sweet spot with a lot of people – including these.

cannot stop laughing at that old woman going “did she get knocked over?” watching someone get hit by a truck with blood flying everywhere https://t.co/2C6ojZ3CRw — wallace wade (@horridlad) October 19, 2024

Fucking loved gogglebox British culture staple https://t.co/culGLbXHTA — Z•Z (@GoanBaddie) October 19, 2024

This is a real show? I'm in love ❤️ — Shayna R.B. Newell (@ShaynaBuck) October 19, 2024

this is absolute gold — Chris Mohney (@chrismohney) October 18, 2024

I’ve never watched this show and I imagine this clip isn’t representative but I’d watch people reacting to horror films for 30 minutes a week https://t.co/Okeue35afz — James S. Pumpkins (@Perkijay) October 18, 2024

This part made me laugh SO hard omg https://t.co/qiaA3MIj9J pic.twitter.com/trssfgYncN — fiascá spice (@TillyNeon) October 19, 2024

'she's safe here though. Nothing's going to get her'

Oh poor baby, there's no safe place here — hubby slayer (@ananonima_) October 19, 2024

I concur https://t.co/njm92PIpGk pic.twitter.com/4ZyxKUJZra — toko buka terus, tutup 2 hari sblm kiamat (@bvtq) October 19, 2024

none of these accents exist in nature — Curtiss (@CRNATX1991) October 18, 2024

So many great one liners wow — divine intervention ︎ (@finalgirlgorda) October 19, 2024

This just made my fucking day — shreddy krueger (@ElmstreetErick) October 18, 2024

They never had another death that shocked quite like Terry and that bus. I still jump and I’ve seen it a hundred times https://t.co/FepEFHicrR — Thighana Ross (@JakeDoesntCare) October 18, 2024

Looks like Gogglebox could be the next big thing in the US.

BRB figuring out how to watch Gogglebox in the US https://t.co/KRSOXLMfRP — Mira |#SaveOFMD|SMAU|‍☠ (@havethisonelife) October 19, 2024

Source nxd1979 Image Screengrab