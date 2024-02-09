News

Evan Davis ran economic rings around the Chief Secretary to the Treasury in this The-Thick-Of-It-esque interview

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 9th, 2024

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott, demonstrated Nadine Dorries-like levels of knowledge of her brief while speaking to Evan Davis on BBC Radio 4.

It’s quite the listen.

“23/4 – 89% of GDP 28/9 it’s 93% of GDP. Debt goes up. It falls at the end of five years a little bit, but that doesn’t mean debt is coming down, that means debt is going up”

“I’m amazed that you don’t know that debt is rising.”

“No, it’s not – as a percentage of GDP …”

“I’m looking at the percentage of GDP.”

Well, that’s awkward. Eyebrows raised en masse.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2