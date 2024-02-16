Videos

A mansplainer tried to tell Shelagh Fogarty how to present her radio show and it really is quite the listen

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2024

To LBC now, where lunchtime presenter Shelagh Fogarty took a call from a listener called Jonathan who was keen to talk about how much he knows about radio and, in particular, where the vastly experienced Fogarty was going wrong.

It’s not just what he said – well, it is – but mostly it’s about how he said it. It’s quite the listen (and she handled it like the absolute pro that she is).

Love to the family!

There were also, just in the interests of balance and all that, some LBC listeners who agreed with him. But we’re with this person.

Last word to the estimable @ShelaghFogarty.

