A mansplainer tried to tell Shelagh Fogarty how to present her radio show and it really is quite the listen

To LBC now, where lunchtime presenter Shelagh Fogarty took a call from a listener called Jonathan who was keen to talk about how much he knows about radio and, in particular, where the vastly experienced Fogarty was going wrong.

It’s not just what he said – well, it is – but mostly it’s about how he said it. It’s quite the listen (and she handled it like the absolute pro that she is).

'I want less of your opinion… It's not Shelagh Talk.'

'I'll bear your criticisms in mind…' Caller Jonathan rings Shelagh Fogarty to tell her he wants less opinion from his opinion-based radio presenters. pic.twitter.com/NyMWtLMXxy — LBC (@LBC) February 14, 2024

Love to the family!

Random unqualified guy mansplaining broadcasting to a broadcaster. Sounds about right. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 15, 2024

I want to hear less twats on the phone but hey ho — #legend (@Fubarrockchick) February 14, 2024

Sounds like Jonathan should stick to conversations with his reflection. — Dorothy Darling (@Dotdarling68) February 14, 2024

Radio ? Yeah I've done plenty radio shows , won an Oscar for one , there ain't nuffink I don't know about proper radio . Smashed it mate ! pic.twitter.com/QI69eRA7tJ — Raymond@raeraebow (@Raymondraeraeb1) February 14, 2024

Don't think Jonathan understands how silly he sounds — Lucy Hough (@yevilo) February 14, 2024

What a twat — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 14, 2024

There were also, just in the interests of balance and all that, some LBC listeners who agreed with him. But we’re with this person.

He is so funny. Ring in to a radio station with an opinion that, in his opinion, radio presenters shouldn’t have an opinion. Why not just switch off and talk to himself…? — Julie S (@Chickenjools) February 14, 2024

Last word to the estimable @ShelaghFogarty.

Thanks for all the kind and funny messages you sent in light of the mind bending call to my show just after 3.15 today. Yes I’m fine and thanks for making me laugh too. Back on air tomorrow 1pm TALKING OUT LOUD — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) February 14, 2024

