People have been busy ‘naming something harder than this’ – 17 funniest and most relatable responses

Here’s a silly little Twitter challenge that has gone properly, wildly viral after @beyoncegarden challenged people to name something harder than this.

name something harder than this pic.twitter.com/U6tdMZWrgG — (@beyoncegarden) January 5, 2024

And it turned into a proper delight with all sorts of fabulous answers. These were the funniest and most relatable.

Putting the glass plate in the microwave back on the three little triangles and the ring with the little wheels https://t.co/ANa0MndrWk — Von Mooms ‍♀️ (@Danny_McMoomins) January 11, 2024

Getting an air bed back in the box after you’ve used it x https://t.co/JPEW85iarR — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) January 10, 2024

Trying to find somewhere to print something off when you don’t own a printer https://t.co/PHlQ8ZrhqA — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) January 11, 2024

Putting a toddler to bed https://t.co/C0LRcNVV7U — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 10, 2024

Trying to find houseplants in the average British garden centre, between the orthopaedic shoes and plastic solar lights in the shape of meerkats. https://t.co/mAzEuh7L6k — James A Wong (@Botanygeek) January 12, 2024

Recovering pandemic WhatsApp messages from a government minister’s mobile. https://t.co/ZcLjwvuQ8J — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) January 11, 2024

folding a fitted sheet — Mattress Firm (@MattressFirm) January 9, 2024

