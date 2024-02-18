Celebrity

Barry Humphries would have turned 90 on Saturday and his birthday sent this fabulous clip viral all over again

Poke Staff. Updated February 18th, 2024

The late, great Barry Humphries would have been 90 on Saturday and the milestone sent this fabulous clip viral all over again.

It’s from the Royal Variety Performance back in 2013 – 2013! – when Humphries, or rather, Dame Edna Everage, paid an impromptu visit to the royal box and the (then) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

It was shared by author and biographer @JamesAHogg2 and it’s a moment for the ages.

Source @JamesAHogg2