Barry Humphries would have turned 90 on Saturday and his birthday sent this fabulous clip viral all over again

Celebrity

The late, great Barry Humphries would have been 90 on Saturday and the milestone sent this fabulous clip viral all over again.

It’s from the Royal Variety Performance back in 2013 – 2013! – when Humphries, or rather, Dame Edna Everage, paid an impromptu visit to the royal box and the (then) Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

It was shared by author and biographer @JamesAHogg2 and it’s a moment for the ages.

The mighty Barry Humphries would have been 90 today, which means I am obliged to post this. God bless Barry x pic.twitter.com/N4SbgEqseX — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 17, 2024

And here’s just a little bit of the love and affection it prompted.

God Bless that Legend Barry Humphries.❤️ — christina douglas (@slim_douglas) February 17, 2024

absolutely classic! — Just Neil (@Neilovichi) February 17, 2024

The brilliant Barry Humphries

And genuine delight on Charles and Camilla's faces https://t.co/wI0K84UaN7 — Angie Eustice (@AngieEustice) February 17, 2024

I loved Dame Edna and, whilst I'm no royalist, the sheer joy and obvious laughter of Charles and Camilla make this — Mark Creasy (@EP3577) February 17, 2024

‘They’ve found me a better seat’ is comedy genius https://t.co/oTntIc68UA — (@david_stewart) February 17, 2024

I never tire of seeing Edna. No matter how many times I see a clip it is always like I am watching it for the first time. Pure joy — Kieron Brogan (@kieron_brogan) February 17, 2024

To conclude …

This always puts a smile on my face https://t.co/uXlNToTAWI — Rosie Lee (@RosieLe60545528) February 17, 2024

And …

I could watch a million times and laugh just as hard each time. https://t.co/hu9gfUURTn — KatieC ♀️️‍️‍⚧️ (@YepJustKatieC) February 18, 2024

Source @JamesAHogg2