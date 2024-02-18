Politics

Esther McVey said Rishi Sunak had turned the economy around and the Radio 4 audience’s devastating response said it all

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2024

Here’s Rishi Sunak’s minister for common sense, Conservative MP Esther McVey, rallying the troops at Radio 4’s Any Questions programme.

Displaying not necessarily an overwhelming amount of common sense herself, McVey said the hapless prime minister had succeeded in turning the economy around, and the audience’s response said it all.

Ooof (presumably McVey must have missed this last week).

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Source @Haggis_UK