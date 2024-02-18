Esther McVey said Rishi Sunak had turned the economy around and the Radio 4 audience’s devastating response said it all

Politics

Here’s Rishi Sunak’s minister for common sense, Conservative MP Esther McVey, rallying the troops at Radio 4’s Any Questions programme.

Displaying not necessarily an overwhelming amount of common sense herself, McVey said the hapless prime minister had succeeded in turning the economy around, and the audience’s response said it all.

Esther McVey(Minister for Common Sense): "Rishi Sunak has turned the economy around, that is turning round now" Alex Forsyth: The UK has just gone into a recession Audience: #bbcaq pic.twitter.com/JJr296eskC — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 16, 2024

Ooof (presumably McVey must have missed this last week).

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

Esther Day… all my marbles seemed so far away — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) February 16, 2024

It’s the howls of derision from the audience that confirm the game is well and truly up for this government. https://t.co/UXSGyiAt5p — Bob Hudson (@Bob__Hudson) February 18, 2024

McVey is completely at sea when the audience laugh at her… she simply doesn’t have any idea how stupid she sounds. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) February 16, 2024

It’s got to the stage where people are openly mocking and laughing at the Tories. https://t.co/5b6x76uoEO — ModSocDem (@mod_soc_dem) February 16, 2024

Talking about the economy She says he inherited a difficult set of circumstances Wait til she finds out who was chancellor for 2 and a half years — Kieron Cox (@kieroncox) February 16, 2024

If your day would be enhanced by listening to an audience openly mocking Esther McVey for her attempt to claim that an economy that has gone into recession was turned around, be sure to check out the clip in the tweet below… https://t.co/knzTkJtPFL — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) February 16, 2024

I’m going to sound old now but for the first time in my life Common sense clearly isnt what it used to be — Andy (@andythegymrat) February 16, 2024

Source @Haggis_UK