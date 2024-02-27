Life funny

This short exchange between a pedestrian and the driver of a ‘parked’ car is a hilarious treat

David Harris. Updated February 27th, 2024

We’ve seen lots of bizarre clips on the internet in our time, but this is up there with the best of them. It’s only 8 seconds long, but it packs a lot into a short space of time.

It’s a great opening line and the reply is just as good. It was posted by Rhysie J on Twitter / X and the video is captioned ‘The things you see in Bridlington’.

Let’s have a look.

Wonderful. The driver appears to be fine, maybe not so much the car. Perhaps it’s too good to be true? Does it matter?

And now we delve into the comments.

It’s never not funny.

Source Rhysie J Image Screengrab