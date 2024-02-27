This short exchange between a pedestrian and the driver of a ‘parked’ car is a hilarious treat

Life funny

We’ve seen lots of bizarre clips on the internet in our time, but this is up there with the best of them. It’s only 8 seconds long, but it packs a lot into a short space of time.

It’s a great opening line and the reply is just as good. It was posted by Rhysie J on Twitter / X and the video is captioned ‘The things you see in Bridlington’.

Let’s have a look.

Hands down. THEE best “Can’t park there m8” I’ve ever seen. Prove me wrong pic.twitter.com/ciuOAgd8Dy — Rhysie J (@CptnPubWatch) February 23, 2024

Wonderful. The driver appears to be fine, maybe not so much the car. Perhaps it’s too good to be true? Does it matter?

And now we delve into the comments.

1.

hands at 10 and 2…good lad — (@columnatedrunes) February 23, 2024

2.

Both hands still on the steering wheel made this 100x funnier https://t.co/ixwsQbDwf0 — Anthony Maruwa (@anthonymaruwa) February 24, 2024

3.

Great to see my hometown get the spotlight it deserves https://t.co/bGNNpSyhUe — Jamie (@slowcrushh) February 24, 2024

4.

British interaction at its finest https://t.co/rMHTSnXo71 — Alberto Sepulveda (@_asepulveda) February 23, 2024

It’s never not funny.

One time me and my brother were helping a woman who’s car stopped in the middle of a roundabout push her car off the road, someone rolled down their window and said can’t park there m8 I laughed https://t.co/lQYP22oLj3 — tee (@teeade22) February 23, 2024

