Nick Offerman had the very best response for the ‘homophobic hate’ aimed at his Last of Us storyline

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2024

We wouldn’t be the first person, obviously, to heap praise on the fabulous post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

We loved everything about it, and the most memorable episode was surely its third one, Long, Long Time, telling the story in flashbacks of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

And we mention it because Offerman, accepting the Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series award at the Independent Spirit Awards, had the very best response for the bigoted criticism of the storyline.

Absolutely, 100% that.

Source @Matthew_Hodson