A Brit told an American to butt out of the Middleton chat and the comeback had both sides of the Atlantic laughing

As you might possibly be aware by now, there’s a little bit of interest right now on social media in the whereabouts and well-being of Kate Middleton, not to mention just how long she’s been so passionate about photo editing.

We mention it again not to bring up all of our favourite things people are saying about the saga right now – you can find them here – but because of one particular exchange which went viral.

It’s a rather fabulous to and fro in which a Brit basically told an American to butt out and the payoff was all kinds of wonderful.

Ooh, get them!

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by people like this …

Never turn off the comments pic.twitter.com/gbo88mqVsK — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 12, 2024

… and here are just a few of the responses it prompted.

why is this so funny https://t.co/JdjvPcZiyY — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) March 12, 2024

I return to my original comment that Americans wouldn’t survive two seconds in a British comprehensive https://t.co/pxZYBZiMYT — Frances Weetman (@francesweetman) March 12, 2024

“Mr smarty pants” is killing me because it’s condescending but not hurtful https://t.co/cho3IfvqOL — This Barbie Was Returned to the Store (@wstafrican) March 12, 2024

And people keep saying twitter is dead https://t.co/soKUJV9Utq — Noely ⚡️ (@YaThinkN) March 12, 2024

Don’t come for Wisconsin girls https://t.co/QI8QIet7oa — Bartender at the Bigger Jigger (@fyoushoresy) March 12, 2024

Wisconsin doesn’t have a missing princess https://t.co/DmBLjvopd0 — b.andherbooks (@bandherbooks) March 12, 2024

Source @LEBassett