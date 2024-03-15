This Lee Anderson ‘superfan’ wrote a poem on the Reform UK MP’s Facebook page with a not so hidden message

Politics lee anderson

Former Conservative Party deputy chair Lee ’30p’ Anderson hasn’t looked exactly overjoyed since defecting to Richard Tice’s Reform UK party but it’s a busy time obviously doing stuff like this.

Lee Anderson’s campaign for Ashfield begins with a rousing speech from an open top bus in sideways rain in a Morrisons car park. pic.twitter.com/XX2nHPLTNi — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 15, 2024

And if Lee was in need of a lift as he gets on with the serious business of campaigning for his new political home then he could always turn to ‘Carol Sinner’ one of his biggest fans apparently, who even wrote him a poem!

This was genius. Took me a second to work out the code. pic.twitter.com/ER5ZpMsCD7 — paul (@stimmo) March 14, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

The poem’s genuine, obviously – ‘Carol Sinner’ makes occasional enough appearances on Lee Anderson’s Facebook page – but we’re not so sure about the MP’s ‘answer’ which is surely too good to be true. Isn’t it? Whatever the truth, it made us smile.

A thing of beauty. The poem and the “sting”.

Have a half-arsed bit of bad verse. pic.twitter.com/htWhSyCX6N — OutsideContextProblem (@context_outside) March 14, 2024

Source @stimmo