Politics lee anderson

This Lee Anderson ‘superfan’ wrote a poem on the Reform UK MP’s Facebook page with a not so hidden message

John Plunkett. Updated March 15th, 2024

Former Conservative Party deputy chair Lee ’30p’ Anderson hasn’t looked exactly overjoyed since defecting to Richard Tice’s Reform UK party but it’s a busy time obviously doing stuff like this.

And if Lee was in need of a lift as he gets on with the serious business of campaigning for his new political home then he could always turn to ‘Carol Sinner’ one of his biggest fans apparently, who even wrote him a poem!

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

 

The poem’s genuine, obviously – ‘Carol Sinner’ makes occasional enough appearances on Lee Anderson’s Facebook page – but we’re not so sure about the MP’s ‘answer’ which is surely too good to be true. Isn’t it? Whatever the truth,  it made us smile.

Source @stimmo