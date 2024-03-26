Animals fails

This penguin’s most unfortunate fail is surely the funniest 11 seconds you’ll spend today

Poke Staff. Updated March 26th, 2024

Here’s 11 seconds to take your mind off everything else that is going on in the world right now.

It’s a penguin’s most unfortunate fail which – even if you think you know what is going to happen – is so much better than you think it is going to be.

@underratedsimpsons I felt embarrassed for him in front of a tour group #penguins #zoo ♬ Slipping Penguin – Underrated Simpsons Moments

Here it is again on Twitter just in case that’s tricky to watch …

We’ve all been there, right?

‘I bet the other penguins call him mr flipper slipper ‘
planetperreo

‘Imagine hearing all the laughs ‘
Pommy

“Oh googly moogly” ahh fall☠️’
Ronnie

‘No bc now i need to know if penguins feel embarrassment bc I’m distraught.’
Ainsley Howell

‘Nooo stop laughing at him’
nvmikeepmakingone

We’re with this person.

Source TikTok @underratedsimpsons