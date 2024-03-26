This penguin’s most unfortunate fail is surely the funniest 11 seconds you’ll spend today

Animals fails

Here’s 11 seconds to take your mind off everything else that is going on in the world right now.

It’s a penguin’s most unfortunate fail which – even if you think you know what is going to happen – is so much better than you think it is going to be.

Here it is again on Twitter just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Stop laughing at him pic.twitter.com/Xkdo0W6pRJ — irene (@eneribehave) March 25, 2024

We’ve all been there, right?

‘I bet the other penguins call him mr flipper slipper ‘

planetperreo ‘Imagine hearing all the laughs ‘

Pommy “Oh googly moogly” ahh fall☠️’

Ronnie ‘No bc now i need to know if penguins feel embarrassment bc I’m distraught.’

Ainsley Howell ‘Nooo stop laughing at him’

We’re with this person.

My teenage years just came rushing back https://t.co/SauUuHo56N — Tom Seymour (@TomSeymour) March 26, 2024

Source TikTok @underratedsimpsons