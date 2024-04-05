25 Favourite Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday (at the time of writing) and we’ve been trawling Twitter/X for the best of the best from the past seven days. These gems are the result of our search, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we have.

Give your faves a follow.

1.

This is why subtitles are of the utmost importance— pic.twitter.com/kreh4xCksQ — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) April 3, 2024

2.

I feel sorry for non-glasses wearers. They'll never know the joy of cleaning them & suddenly being upgraded to the UHD package. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) March 31, 2024

3.

Found the perfect knitting pattern for dressing up as one of the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park that spits venom at its prey: pic.twitter.com/ffcT8OQIlT — Laura Lupin (@bugsandfishes) April 2, 2024

4.

Vincent Price is taller than Alan Price. Who is heavier than Katie Price. As I discovered on this Price comparison website — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 4, 2024

5.

stellan skarsgård in 'good will hunting' kinda looks like if someone tried to draw chris nolan from memory pic.twitter.com/1Cc05rT4PB — alan b. (@inceptstellar) April 2, 2024

6.

When you finally see Medusa and she’s stupid hot https://t.co/Z4CMDG0ydN — HIMBO Altking (@HimboAltking) April 3, 2024

7.

8.

I can’t make any promises pic.twitter.com/XbAyoMBkGt — Glenn Moore (@TheNewsAtGlenn) April 3, 2024

9.

Ignored a letter from Specsavers saying I'm overdue and eye test, and I shit you not they've sent another one with a bigger font — Ewan (@ewan_tough) April 4, 2024

10.

i love the concept of an encore. the band leaves the stage and the crowd is like omg wait you haven’t played your three most popular songs yet! and the band is like “beg” — chase (@_chase_____) April 2, 2024

11.

yeah go ahead and take a nap in my fucking salad i don’t even care anymore pic.twitter.com/S0S28sckin — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) April 3, 2024

12.