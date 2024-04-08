This woman’s response to being complimented by men was fabulously funny and 100% real

Life men

This woman’s reaction to being complimented by men has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons that are about to become obvious.

It’s @tallulah.roseb over on TikTok talking about how random men come up to her to talk about her ‘natural beauty’ – and why she has no idea how men’s brains work. Because, well, watch.

And just a few of the many things people said about it!

At least she’s honest about the work she’s had done. It’s just ridiculous this is the standard men think we should all be like. It’s no wonder so many women & girls are self conscious, and get cosmetic surgery. If you’re doing it for you, fab.

Just don’t do it for men. — Dogs Dogs More Dogs (@DogsDogsMoreDog) April 8, 2024

I kind of love her. I like that she’s not pretending it’s natural. I want to be her friend. https://t.co/3zrFtIcvFU — A (@basedbambii) April 8, 2024

I have always argued that men can only spot makeup if applied in RuPaul’s drag race quantities. They have no idea what “no make up” actually looks like. — Pinky Liverdrawer (@Liverdrawer) April 8, 2024

Hahaha, this is brilliant. She owns it all and i love it — вRι α. (@KARMASABLEEP) April 8, 2024

Love this reply found in the comments: “She’s pointing out how ridiculous it is for men to say they prefer natural makeup/looks and then compliment a woman who has had so much work done. Men have no idea what natural looks like.” Also love her candor! https://t.co/cbyMuFO5c5 — (@thingwithching) April 8, 2024

I’m fucking jealous of her Botox — Brattani (@Bratt_world) April 8, 2024

Epic. I always love responding when people compliment my smile, “thank you because it cost me a small fortune.” https://t.co/9O7Rb1aEmW — Jayne (@JaynieMarie) April 8, 2024

Thank you I needed this today. She is great — BlendBeast – The Makeup Pirate (@BlendBeast) April 8, 2024

And just in the interests of balance and all that, there was also this.

Stop normalising invasive cosmetic procedures now. It’s not jokes, it’s not bantz, it’s not cutesy. A feminist account shouldn’t be posting this. https://t.co/9gOBmO7xuq — Shanteehee (@shanteehee) April 8, 2024

