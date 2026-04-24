Politics crowds donald trump martin luther king

Donald Trump says he draws bigger crowds than Martin Luther King, Jr. and nobody in the room corrected him – but these 17 replies did

Saul Hutson. Updated April 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

I have a dream. And in that dream, Donald Trump shuts the hell up for just one second so I can catch my breath.

But until then, the big orange man keeps talking and what comes out is some of the most outrageous nonsense ever shared in front of a microphone.

The President’s latest demented ramble finds him comparing his crowd sizes to those of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Have a listen.

If you had your money on Trump positing that he’s more popular than the most impactful Civil Rights leader in America’s 20th Century, you’d be right.

The replies online share quite a different perspective.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2