Donald Trump says he draws bigger crowds than Martin Luther King, Jr. and nobody in the room corrected him – but these 17 replies did

Politics crowds donald trump martin luther king

I have a dream. And in that dream, Donald Trump shuts the hell up for just one second so I can catch my breath.

But until then, the big orange man keeps talking and what comes out is some of the most outrageous nonsense ever shared in front of a microphone.

The President’s latest demented ramble finds him comparing his crowd sizes to those of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Have a listen.

Trump: That’s where Martin Luther King gave his great speech, and he had a million people and I had the same exact crowd, maybe a little bit more. I have pictures of Martin Luther King’s crowd, the exact same, everything, but it was 70 years difference. The exact same crowd, but… pic.twitter.com/52pCBS4qpa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026

If you had your money on Trump positing that he’s more popular than the most impactful Civil Rights leader in America’s 20th Century, you’d be right.

The replies online share quite a different perspective.

1.

there is a person whose job it is to give Trump briefing materials and prepare him for public-facing events and that person lives in hell https://t.co/6VqrLE5n49 — Jane Coaston 🏔️ (@janecoaston) April 23, 2026

2.

3.

Can we all just agree that we’re sick of this shit? https://t.co/4PNsJdhbPO — Seth Magaziner (@SethMagaziner) April 23, 2026

4.

Insecure POS with his crowd size! You’re the exact opposite of Martin Luther King. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) April 23, 2026

5.

These are the worst leaders, EVER. Poll after poll tells us Americans are hurting, in various ways. Presser after Presser, Trump and his cabal tell Americans they are doing great, better than ever, the best Golden Age in history. The disconnect and arrogance is staggering. — Avatar didn’t vote for this shiite (@BackAvatar) April 23, 2026

6.

Just inventing new math, again — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) April 23, 2026

7.

What a complete embarrassment. — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 23, 2026

8.