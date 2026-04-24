Politics donald trump Iran vietnam

Donald Trump was asked when his war on Iran will be over and his answer was a glorious self-own for the history books

Saul Hutson. Updated April 24th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Donald Trump’s war with Iran has gone through more phases than a moody teenager trying to figure out what kind of music they like.

Emo. Grunge. Hip-hop. Metal. It’s something new every week. And it rarely sticks.

Same for the President. Who can’t seem to make up his mind about what exactly is happening in Iran or what to call it.

From shrinking and expanding timelines to revolving reasons behind the attack, Trump keeps changing the narrative.

One thing he absolutely SHOULDN’T be doing is comparing the whole thing to one of the most disastrous operations in American history.

And yet…

The man really has a way with words.

The replies couldn’t believe the President was clueless enough to provide an unprovoked Vietnam reference.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2