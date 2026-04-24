Donald Trump was asked when his war on Iran will be over and his answer was a glorious self-own for the history books

Politics donald trump Iran vietnam

Donald Trump’s war with Iran has gone through more phases than a moody teenager trying to figure out what kind of music they like.

Emo. Grunge. Hip-hop. Metal. It’s something new every week. And it rarely sticks.

Same for the President. Who can’t seem to make up his mind about what exactly is happening in Iran or what to call it.

From shrinking and expanding timelines to revolving reasons behind the attack, Trump keeps changing the narrative.

One thing he absolutely SHOULDN’T be doing is comparing the whole thing to one of the most disastrous operations in American history.

And yet…

Reporter: How long are you willing to wait for a response from Iran? Trump: Don’t rush me. We were in Vietnam for 18 years. pic.twitter.com/rDCqglp8T8 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026

The man really has a way with words.

The replies couldn’t believe the President was clueless enough to provide an unprovoked Vietnam reference.

1.

From a “little excursion” to “Don’t rush me. We were in Vietnam for 18 years.” https://t.co/xsWkT3ILN8 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 23, 2026

2.

Mother fucker says “we” like he was in Vietnam lol. — Anti-Communist (@charli3mike) April 23, 2026

3.

Solid historical reference, Donald. — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) April 23, 2026

4.

Lmao I’m sorry, I know – he’s so evil, worst person in the world, but God if he doesn’t fill the world with laughter every day. Why on earth would you EVER let the word “Vietnam” pass your lips in the middle of a war you’re losing this hard??? https://t.co/HLHsJ2WXJ0 — Victims of Capitalism Memorial Foundation (@karaokecomputer) April 24, 2026

5.

6.

So the goal is… Vietnam? https://t.co/jq7FAyvqiB — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 23, 2026

7.