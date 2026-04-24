Politics donald trump maths

Donald Trump has been explaining how maths works in his world and it’s 600% nuts

Saul Hutson. Updated April 24th, 2026

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Math is objective. There is a right answer and a wrong answer. The right answer can be proven with a step-by-step outline of equations.

So when Donald Trump gathered some sycophants to stand behind him while he broke down his latest drug price reductions, it stood to reason that he’d be able to explain his reductions with a comprehensive explanation.

Let’s hear what he had to say.

That… isn’t math. That’s just gibberish and trailing off at the end of a sentence.

As is always the case these days, Trump made sure to surround himself with a bunch of mouth-breathing, head-nodding stooges to agree with every word of drivel that came out of his mouth.

If the President thought he was already taking a lot of heat for his questionable math skills, he should avoid the comments below, because nobody is aligned with this updated number crunching.

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