Donald Trump has been explaining how maths works in his world and it’s 600% nuts

Politics donald trump maths

Math is objective. There is a right answer and a wrong answer. The right answer can be proven with a step-by-step outline of equations.

So when Donald Trump gathered some sycophants to stand behind him while he broke down his latest drug price reductions, it stood to reason that he’d be able to explain his reductions with a comprehensive explanation.

Let’s hear what he had to say.

Trump: “I took a lot of heat for saying drugs were going down 500%, 600%, 700%. But we also say sometimes 50%, 60%, it’s a different kind of calculation, and people understand it better.” The dumbest president ever. pic.twitter.com/L83rbQ1Eqh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 23, 2026

That… isn’t math. That’s just gibberish and trailing off at the end of a sentence.

As is always the case these days, Trump made sure to surround himself with a bunch of mouth-breathing, head-nodding stooges to agree with every word of drivel that came out of his mouth.

If the President thought he was already taking a lot of heat for his questionable math skills, he should avoid the comments below, because nobody is aligned with this updated number crunching.

1.

Dumbest president ever who also assumes people are even dumber than him. — Yann LeCun (@ylecun) April 24, 2026

2.

These morons want to win a trade war with China and can’t even do the simplest maths. The US is doomed. — Montrey (@Montrey82631182) April 23, 2026

3.

He is a numbers guy 😇💰 https://t.co/LrRYtUm5N2 — Willem Middelkoop (@wmiddelkoop) April 24, 2026

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Like what!? Dude it’s math and it shouldn’t be that hard to understand. A complete failure and embarrassment! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/QlGBVWs2S1 — TMY 🐻⬇️ (@Terence_M_Young) April 23, 2026

6.

“It’s a different kind of calculation.”? Holy shit. Only if “different” means absolutely wrong.

And the slack jawed yokels stand around nodding? — James Dugan (@Christo7884249) April 23, 2026

7.

This MF’er is so dumb, every breath of oxygen he takes is a tragedy that could have gone to something useful. https://t.co/sSlLmOg91H — Pen Of A Pisces (@PenOfAPisces) April 23, 2026

8.