It appears that Donald Trump scheduled a press conference during his afternoon nap time again – 15 responses worth waking up for

Politics donald trump naps

Look, it makes sense. Work meetings suck. They’re boring, they’re pointless, they almost always can just be an e-mail.

That being said, when work is “running America” and America is currently at war with at least two other countries, everyone there should probably be counted on to stay awake for the duration of said meeting.

So this footage of the President of the United States of America catching a quick catnap is just as disturbing as all of the other clips of Dozy Donald Trump nodding off.

Trump is fighting total war against wokeness as his eyes close and his mouth droops pic.twitter.com/5mpib8YZBJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2026

The :08 second mark captures that little neck jerk people have when they almost fall asleep on an airplane.

This isn’t the first time the hardest working President in American history has been caught on film snoozing through an ass-kissing. It’s an astonishing amount of disrespect to show both everyone in the room and everyone who voted for him.

And yet, based on the replies, it probably won’t be the last time we see this.

1.

Stamina they say 😂 https://t.co/0Buqx1o8bj — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) April 23, 2026

2.

He doesn’t give a fuck. He’s bored with their ass-kissing.

He doesn’t even know what the fuck they’re talking about.

He needs a crowd behind him because he cannot sustain himself any longer. https://t.co/VmfFV6WTM4 — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) April 23, 2026

3.

Just think, this geriatric buffoon holds the nuclear codes. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 23, 2026

4.

The true Anti-Woke President https://t.co/DcIZICmLXC — Noah Gilbert (@Noahgilberto19) April 23, 2026

5.

He’s tired from trying to figure out math — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) April 23, 2026

6.