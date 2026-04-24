Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked who Trump should fire next and her A++ response had the entire internet applauding
To the United States – where else? – where Donald Trump’s administration stumbles from one crisis – invariably of its own making – to the next.
It got people wondering who Trump is going to fire next – well, someone’s got to take the blame, right? – and it was a question put to our favourite Democratic congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
And her answer totally nailed it.
PabloReports: Who do you think Trump should fire next?
AOC: Is he out of women? Trump only seems to have the capability to fire female secretaries. If you’re a man in the Trump administration, it seems that they reward misconduct. pic.twitter.com/7jH08Ms8N9
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026
Donald Trump? Sexist? The very thought, right Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem?
No wonder Karoline Leavitt’s been clutching on to that cross a little bit harder of late.
1.
Why is AOC the only person in Congress with balls.
— JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) April 23, 2026
2.
“Is he out of women?” is the perfect response. https://t.co/08y9A8UFiO
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 23, 2026
3.
This is why they can't stop AOC.
She hits too hard and too precisely.
Trump, the grifters, and MAGA have no defenses against her.
— Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) April 23, 2026
4.
The women get glass cliffs; the men get glass escalators. https://t.co/YuwL14hQ6R
— Amy Diehl, Ph.D. (@amydiehl) April 23, 2026
5.
AOC keeps hitting them where it hurts 🎯
Trump only got the guts to go after women because hes terrified of anyone who actually stands up to him, the whole admin is just a boys club where you get a promotion for being a creep and a pink slip for having a spine. Its beyond… pic.twitter.com/ZrAERdqUd4
— Jose M (@JMLV51) April 23, 2026
6.
This is AOC.
She definitely lives rent free in the minds of MAGA.
She owns them, lock, stock, and barrel.
— The Fact Checker (@jonathanfg97120) April 23, 2026
7.
AOC gets asked who she thinks Trump might fire next and she replies:
“Is he out of women?”
Perfect. No notes.
A scathing indictment of the misogyny that exists in this administration.
Patel should go.
Hegseth should go.
Yet he’s only firing the women. https://t.co/AkJrbVol2R
— Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) April 23, 2026
Source @Acyn