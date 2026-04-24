US AOC donald trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked who Trump should fire next and her A++ response had the entire internet applauding

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2026

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To the United States – where else? – where Donald Trump’s administration stumbles from one crisis – invariably of its own making – to the next.

It got people wondering who Trump is going to fire next – well, someone’s got to take the blame, right? – and it was a question put to our favourite Democratic congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And her answer totally nailed it.

Donald Trump? Sexist? The very thought, right Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem?

No wonder Karoline Leavitt’s been clutching on to that cross a little bit harder of late.

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Source @Acyn