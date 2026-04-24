A Maga was just brutally owned over the state of the UK right now and if this happened to us we wouldn’t leave the house for a week

US MAGA uncategorised

Turns out Americans know Britain even less than we thought hey did.

We don’t mean all Americans, obviously, just the Maga bit. And when we say the Maga bit, what we really mean is Chloe Trapanotto, a journalist for American conservative news website and much else besides Th Daily Wire.

They were quizzed by journalist Harry Cole about the state of Britain right now. This wasn’t the only bit she got wrong, but it’s surely the most eye-opening, a clip that has gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will become apparent.

America’s view of Britain… Vs stats…. “What do you think the Muslim population of Britain is?” “50%” It’s 6.5… pic.twitter.com/A9oTm7nxa4 — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) April 23, 2026

Perhaps the most striking thing about this – apart from the ignorance, obviously – is the fact she barely blinks when she is told just how wrong she is. Joy of the Maga mindset, right?

These people surely said it best.

1.

She is casually off by almost 50% and then go off like her point is still valid and she didn’t say something dumb. Fucking stupid, American arrogance. — Matthew Sarson (@sarson_matthew) April 23, 2026

2.

Who is this person and how dumb is she on a scale of 1 to 10? She thinks Muslims are the majority of Britain’s population? How much indoctrination of people have Elon Musk and co done on this hellsite of his? https://t.co/QjSdDZG9Iu — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 23, 2026

3.

Jeezo. Why do so many Americans form such strong opinions about stuff, without doing even a modicum of research. So unbelievably gullible. — Spud (@MankyTattie) April 23, 2026

4.

The level of ignorance of many Americans concerning the UK is astounding, where do they get these figures ~? — Tim1705 (@Tim17052) April 24, 2026

5.

This highlights how ill informed people are Ok this is the US You ask the same question of Reform spporters and not one would say 6.5% https://t.co/jrHWHRoQdw — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 23, 2026

6.

Americans really do not understand percentages. I’m surprised the answer wasn’t 600%. — graham hind (@ossa123) April 23, 2026

7.

fucking hell. I think i’ve lost a neuron listening to this exchange. Harry, you can’t position yourselves as the smart one when you platform idiots like this. Soaking in this garbage is intellectual atrophy. — jbro (@jltbro) April 23, 2026

It also wasn’t lost on people that Harry Cole is editor at large of the US edition of … The Sun.

Editor at The Sun can’t understand why the American right has such a warped understanding of Muslims in the U.K. after his employers spent decades warping people’s perspectives of Muslims in the U.K. https://t.co/9aouLciSOe pic.twitter.com/KJsEBKfoxm — Alfie Potts Harmer (@ahtralfie) April 23, 2026

You can watch the whole thing here if you want to. If you really want to.

Source @MrHarryCole