US MAGA uncategorised

A Maga was just brutally owned over the state of the UK right now and if this happened to us we wouldn’t leave the house for a week

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2026

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Turns out Americans know Britain even less than we thought hey did.

We don’t mean all Americans, obviously, just the Maga bit. And when we say the Maga bit, what we really mean is Chloe Trapanotto, a journalist for American conservative news website and much else besides Th Daily Wire.

They were quizzed by journalist Harry Cole about the state of Britain right now. This wasn’t the only bit she got wrong, but it’s surely the most eye-opening, a clip that has gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will become apparent.

Perhaps the most striking thing about this – apart from the ignorance, obviously – is the fact she barely blinks when she is told just how wrong she is. Joy of the Maga mindset, right?

These people surely said it best.

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It also wasn’t lost on people that Harry Cole is editor at large of the US edition of … The Sun.

You can watch the whole thing here if you want to. If you really want to.

Source @MrHarryCole