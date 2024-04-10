‘What is the smallest inconvenience that can ruin your day?’ – 18 perfectly trivial irritations
Before you claim that minor inconveniences can’t ruin your day, walk a mile in the shoes of someone whose left sock keeps slipping down. It’s not so easy, is it!
A Twitter/X user named @seriuslynothing posed a question on that very topic – small inconveniences, not terrible socks.
What is the smallest inconvenience that can ruin your day ??
— seriuslynothing (@seriuslynothing) April 8, 2024
We weren’t surprised to see that there were a lot of answers, including these. Some of them made us feel seen.
1.
“SPEAK TO A REPRESENTATIVE!!!!” https://t.co/tLdXoWhUhm pic.twitter.com/j2DHslg4wS
— Tyrone Bryant (@Carolinas_942) April 9, 2024
2.
Password or Username incorrect-WHICH ONE IS IT?!
— chisoltd (@chisoltd) April 9, 2024
3.
Seeing one of these https://t.co/fxkFXcIG2e pic.twitter.com/PFa94svd5M
— Tom Suburbs (@IAmSuburban) April 8, 2024
4.
Having to pee when you get comfortable in the bed. https://t.co/A3dS4vwfe2 pic.twitter.com/IPcMuiF8Qn
— JE (@JE50269) April 8, 2024
5.
Ever get a part of your clothing stuck on a door handle? https://t.co/MUFcQhg2mV
— Retired Anime MC (@BHA_Edubb) April 9, 2024
6.
Thisss https://t.co/9YfulQg0Vw pic.twitter.com/PxTD394CaS
— Jenni (@hashjenni) April 8, 2024
7.
When you lay down and get comfortable on your couch only to realize the remote is out of reach. https://t.co/YzGMnmh4wY
— em (@emlovingfancy) April 9, 2024
8.
My sleeve getting wet
— The X-Files (@n_cog_negro) April 9, 2024
9.
My badge at work not working https://t.co/Hzz2XNvtCb pic.twitter.com/Q5n930KNwK
— ✨Juwan✨ (@juwanpls) April 8, 2024