‘What is the smallest inconvenience that can ruin your day?’ – 18 perfectly trivial irritations

Before you claim that minor inconveniences can’t ruin your day, walk a mile in the shoes of someone whose left sock keeps slipping down. It’s not so easy, is it! A Twitter/X user named @seriuslynothing posed a question on that very topic – small inconveniences, not terrible socks. What is the smallest inconvenience that can ruin your day ?? — seriuslynothing (@seriuslynothing) April 8, 2024

We weren’t surprised to see that there were a lot of answers, including these. Some of them made us feel seen.

Password or Username incorrect-WHICH ONE IS IT?! — chisoltd (@chisoltd) April 9, 2024

Having to pee when you get comfortable in the bed. https://t.co/A3dS4vwfe2 pic.twitter.com/IPcMuiF8Qn — JE (@JE50269) April 8, 2024

Ever get a part of your clothing stuck on a door handle? https://t.co/MUFcQhg2mV — Retired Anime MC (@BHA_Edubb) April 9, 2024

When you lay down and get comfortable on your couch only to realize the remote is out of reach. https://t.co/YzGMnmh4wY — em (@emlovingfancy) April 9, 2024

My sleeve getting wet — The X-Files (@n_cog_negro) April 9, 2024

