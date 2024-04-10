People have been trying to find the ‘most embarrassing’ live TV moment and this 2016 Republican debate debacle gets our vote

US donald trump

There surely can’t be anyone who hasn’t, at some point, felt like watching from between their fingers because something on TV was so cringe-inducing – even if it was only a home movie of the dance they choreographed to that Spice Girls song they used to love.

Perhaps that’s why this challenge from @itsleague seemed to strike a chord.

What was the most embarrassing moment on live TV? — league (@itsleague) April 3, 2024

The suggestions flooded in, including these standout moments.

These undeniably bum notes during rehearsals for We Are the World.

I don't know what's funnier. Michael Jackson's disbelief reaction or Daryl Hall holding his ears in the background. But this has to be a top embarrassing moment for the rest of them https://t.co/WudRfsfuJV pic.twitter.com/IB6piZos22 — Darven Norris (@DarvenNorris) April 7, 2024

Ashlee Simpson‘s lipsync fail on SNL.

When the police got outsmarted by this Bugs Bunnyesque stunt.

bro was 1 second away from losing 4 stars in GTA pic.twitter.com/bakltsMi1F https://t.co/zY7HPKKYhF — kira (@kirawontmiss) April 5, 2024

But we particularly enjoyed squirming at this clip of when Ben Carson and Donald Trump failed Walking Onto a Stage: 101 at the New Hampshire Republican debate in 2016.

It was surely a taste of things to come.

1.

My guys https://t.co/3frM02IaOD — Jon du Toit (@jondutoit) April 6, 2024

2.

I forgot just how funny this was holy hell https://t.co/9BkZv255J3 — Bri Ledsome (@Brianna_Helen) April 6, 2024

3.

I think about this at least once a week https://t.co/72ccWlEoeR — Stacey N. Hauff (@stacey_hauff) April 6, 2024

4.

this is like watching old man sperm trying to fertilize an egg https://t.co/JCOfE2rt3o — pete griffin (@PeteGGriffin) April 6, 2024

5.

The funniest moment of 2016 https://t.co/eET05hf9UL — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) April 6, 2024

6.

7.

LMFAO how am I now just seeing this for the first time after all these years https://t.co/SxuUyCxcU4 — Charlie 4 You (@echarlie429) April 6, 2024

8.

Watching this live was an out of body experience. I felt like I was seeing something out of a satirical movie https://t.co/mEFFzCRUSp — Tommy Culkin (@tommy_culkin) April 7, 2024

9.

Wild how this was real life and not a comedy sketch https://t.co/i0va3dfr2S — Pursuit of Nappyness (@Triston_Runyon) April 7, 2024

The gaffe was so like satire that this Stephen Colbert parody hardly changed a thing.

Check out the rest of the thread for some of the cringiest sights ever shown on TV.

Source @nagy_minaj H/T @itsleague Image Screengrab