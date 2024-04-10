US donald trump

People have been trying to find the ‘most embarrassing’ live TV moment and this 2016 Republican debate debacle gets our vote

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 10th, 2024

There surely can’t be anyone who hasn’t, at some point, felt like watching from between their fingers because something on TV was so cringe-inducing – even if it was only a home movie of the dance they choreographed to that Spice Girls song they used to love.

Perhaps that’s why this challenge from @itsleague seemed to strike a chord.

The suggestions flooded in, including these standout moments.

These undeniably bum notes during rehearsals for We Are the World.

Ashlee Simpson‘s lipsync fail on SNL.

When the police got outsmarted by this Bugs Bunnyesque stunt.

But we particularly enjoyed squirming at this clip of when Ben Carson and Donald Trump failed Walking Onto a Stage: 101 at the New Hampshire Republican debate in 2016.

It was surely a taste of things to come.

The gaffe was so like satire that this Stephen Colbert parody hardly changed a thing.

Check out the rest of the thread for some of the cringiest sights ever shown on TV.

