Eagle-eyed Aldi just took sweet revenge on M&S and whoever spotted this take the rest of the week off

Twitter shopping takedowns

It’s fair to say that Aldi and Marks & Spencer have developed a bit of a history of late, what with M&S taking legal action over Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake which they said looked too much like their very own Colin.

It wasn’t the two supermarket’s only High Court spat, with Aldi recently losing its appeal after a judge ruled they had copied the design of Marks & Spencer’s light-up Christmas gin bottles.

So no love lost, then.

But it was Aldi who were raising a glass today after this magnificent spot which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

.@marksandspencer drink Aldi wine pass it on pic.twitter.com/8NiNJIVVZP — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 9, 2024

And they do, they really do! Here it is again with the help of a bit of magnification (but we’re still going to have to take their word for it). Just imagine their delight when they spotted this …

Boom!

This has won the internet debate today — Liz_Nyamburah (@NyamburahLiz) April 9, 2024

Not just any wine this is Al Di wine #Aldi — Rider on the Storm (@MVenvyEsq) April 9, 2024

Rosé tinted glasses? — Specsavers (@Specsavers) April 9, 2024

@marksandspencer had to buy cheaper wine for paying way over the odds for a table and chairs! Aldi wine is great, they should have bought the table and chairs from the middle aisle too!! — Vicky (@VickyHLF93) April 9, 2024

Oh DAMNNNNN! AHAHAHAH This has made my day — bettydidit (@bettydidnotdoit) April 9, 2024

This isn’t just a garden set

It’s a M&S garden set….and

This isn’t just wine

It’s an Aldi wine

They go together like

Cuthbert & Colin ❤️❤️❤️ — Marilyn Paxton Proud Mancunian loves Champagne! (@MarilynPaxton) April 9, 2024

It was Caitlyn on the Aldi social media team receiving all the plaudits.

We sure are flattered, it really is an honor to be a part of this journey – Caitlyn — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 9, 2024

Caitlyn you deserve a pay rise — Chelsey (@chelshakespeare) April 9, 2024

Eh, just her? – Cameron — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 9, 2024

Absolute treat.

To conclude …

And this.

this isn’t just any social media team this is an @AldiUK social media team! ❤️ https://t.co/gyVtp4Xibx — Colleen-Future4Fairgrounds (@Future4fairs) April 9, 2024

M&S, it’s over to you. Court in the act!

READ MORE

An American challenged people to name a better breakfast and these Brits’ comebacks were simply delicious

Source @AldiUK