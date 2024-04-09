Twitter shopping takedowns

Eagle-eyed Aldi just took sweet revenge on M&S and whoever spotted this take the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated April 9th, 2024

It’s fair to say that Aldi and Marks & Spencer have developed a bit of a history of late, what with M&S taking legal action over Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake which they said looked too much like their very own Colin.

It wasn’t the two supermarket’s only High Court spat, with Aldi recently losing its appeal after a judge ruled they had copied the design of Marks & Spencer’s light-up Christmas gin bottles.

So no love lost, then.

But it was Aldi who were raising a glass today after this magnificent spot which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

And they do, they really do! Here it is again with the help of a bit of magnification (but we’re still going to have to take their word for it). Just imagine their delight when they spotted this …

Boom!

It was Caitlyn on the Aldi social media team receiving all the plaudits.

Absolute treat.

To conclude …

And this.

M&S, it’s over to you. Court in the act!

