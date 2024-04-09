Eagle-eyed Aldi just took sweet revenge on M&S and whoever spotted this take the rest of the week off
It’s fair to say that Aldi and Marks & Spencer have developed a bit of a history of late, what with M&S taking legal action over Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake which they said looked too much like their very own Colin.
It wasn’t the two supermarket’s only High Court spat, with Aldi recently losing its appeal after a judge ruled they had copied the design of Marks & Spencer’s light-up Christmas gin bottles.
So no love lost, then.
But it was Aldi who were raising a glass today after this magnificent spot which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.
.@marksandspencer drink Aldi wine pass it on pic.twitter.com/8NiNJIVVZP
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 9, 2024
And they do, they really do! Here it is again with the help of a bit of magnification (but we’re still going to have to take their word for it). Just imagine their delight when they spotted this …
Boom!
This has won the internet debate today
— Liz_Nyamburah (@NyamburahLiz) April 9, 2024
Not just any wine this is Al Di wine #Aldi
— Rider on the Storm (@MVenvyEsq) April 9, 2024
Rosé tinted glasses?
— Specsavers (@Specsavers) April 9, 2024
@marksandspencer had to buy cheaper wine for paying way over the odds for a table and chairs! Aldi wine is great, they should have bought the table and chairs from the middle aisle too!!
— Vicky (@VickyHLF93) April 9, 2024
Oh DAMNNNNN! AHAHAHAH This has made my day
— bettydidit (@bettydidnotdoit) April 9, 2024
This isn’t just a garden set
It’s a M&S garden set….and
This isn’t just wine
It’s an Aldi wine
They go together like
Cuthbert & Colin ❤️❤️❤️
— Marilyn Paxton Proud Mancunian loves Champagne! (@MarilynPaxton) April 9, 2024
It was Caitlyn on the Aldi social media team receiving all the plaudits.
We sure are flattered, it really is an honor to be a part of this journey – Caitlyn
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 9, 2024
Caitlyn you deserve a pay rise
— Chelsey (@chelshakespeare) April 9, 2024
Eh, just her? – Cameron
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 9, 2024
Absolute treat.
To conclude …
– Caitlyn pic.twitter.com/T6cLALqQsH
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 9, 2024
And this.
this isn’t just any social media team this is an @AldiUK social media team! ❤️ https://t.co/gyVtp4Xibx
— Colleen-Future4Fairgrounds (@Future4fairs) April 9, 2024
M&S, it’s over to you. Court in the act!
Source @AldiUK