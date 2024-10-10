What are the most disgusting things you regularly do? 17 NSFW examples to make you despair of humanity

Life habits

Being human means accepting that we’re all gross fleshbags full of strange habits, smells, emissions and skin conditions.

But the people on this Reddit thread take “disgusting” to a whole new level. Be warned, this isn’t one to read while munching on your lunch (and probably spitting and making weird chewing noises, you gross fleshbag).

The question, posed by in r/AskUK, is:

“What’s the most disgusting thing you do routinely?”

And boy-oh-boy, did people have responses.

1.

“I pick my nose…..and eat it. A horrible habit that I’ve spent my whole life trying to stop.”

-smeghead9916

2.

“Pick my nose but admit it. Being a construction worker it gets pretty clogged up. The relief of pulling out a champion while driving home is priceless.”

-antwon1410

3.

“I love that morning fart before you lift the blankets up. Then you lift the blanket and get a big waft of fart. I too like the smell of my own farts. “Single 36F unsurprisingly.”

-MapOfIllHealth

4.

“I pick at my scalp. If I have scabs, I’ll pick them continuously. I must have some sort of scalp condition as when I scratch, there’s white crumbs under my nails and I have a habit of just continually scratching and picking until I get a big build up under my nail that I discard. Pretty sure it’s more than dandruff.”

-notanadultyadult

5.

“I really really love my pubes. I’ll put my hand on them for comfort when I’m relaxing. Not in a sexy way. Just resting there for comfort.”

-Embarrassed_Put_7892

6.

“Use my fake nails to scrape the wax from my ears.”

-snoopingfeline

7.

“Right. I feel this is all pedestrian sh*t most humans do, so I’ll lay it out there…if I have a claggy sh*t and I’m not at home I’ll p*ss a bit on the toilet paper and use it as a wet wipe.”

-Certain_Skill_6013

8.

“I semi regularly remove the calluses from my feet caused by my work boots with a knife.”

-Map_Jockey

9.