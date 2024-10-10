This DJ and artist’s illustrations of the ‘worst types of public behaviour’ are totally on-point and the most relatable thing we’ll see this week
This will surely be the most relatable thing you see this week. It’s a whole bunch of pictures drawn by Absolute Radio presenter, podcaster and artist Andy Bush after he put a call out on Twitter to nominate the ‘worst types of public behaviour’.
He started off with this and it’s fair to say it got a lot of responses, an awful lot of responses.
I’ve decided to draw a series of pictures chronicling the worst types of public behaviour.
Any others I should draw? pic.twitter.com/7O2jB5GIXt
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 1, 2024
So many that Andy – whose Guestimators podcast you can find here – drew a whole thread of the most supremely irritating behaviour people regularly spot in public places.
And it’s a thing of terrible beauty.
1.
Here’s a little of all my irritating human behaviour pictures so far..
#1 Trains pic.twitter.com/TvdtqQLmhQ
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 7, 2024
2.
#2 Gig filmers pic.twitter.com/71sHgqPB5T
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 7, 2024
3.
#3 electric scooters pic.twitter.com/2i4OiAXHNX
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 7, 2024
4.
#4 speaker phones pic.twitter.com/hp69s9arFE
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 7, 2024
5.
#5 dryrobes pic.twitter.com/GSgN32CLXL
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 7, 2024
6.
A modern disease #6 pub queuing pic.twitter.com/ObfJFQDo6d
— Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 8, 2024