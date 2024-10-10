This DJ and artist’s illustrations of the ‘worst types of public behaviour’ are totally on-point and the most relatable thing we’ll see this week

Life funny

This will surely be the most relatable thing you see this week. It’s a whole bunch of pictures drawn by Absolute Radio presenter, podcaster and artist Andy Bush after he put a call out on Twitter to nominate the ‘worst types of public behaviour’.

He started off with this and it’s fair to say it got a lot of responses, an awful lot of responses.

I’ve decided to draw a series of pictures chronicling the worst types of public behaviour.

Any others I should draw? pic.twitter.com/7O2jB5GIXt — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 1, 2024

So many that Andy – whose Guestimators podcast you can find here – drew a whole thread of the most supremely irritating behaviour people regularly spot in public places.

And it’s a thing of terrible beauty.

1.

Here’s a little of all my irritating human behaviour pictures so far..

#1 Trains pic.twitter.com/TvdtqQLmhQ — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) October 7, 2024

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.