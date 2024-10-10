People have been sharing the weird – very weird – things their significant other gets up to – 17 proper jaw-droppers

Life reddit relationships

Who better to point out our little quirks and foibles than the people who love us? That, we hope, is why user Mandevis_202 just asked Reddit: ‘What is the weirdest thing your significant other does?’

And it reminded us of fellow Redditor VelvetSophieCream who asked something very similar just a little while back: ‘What’s the weirdest thing your partner does that you’ve just accepted?’

We’ve read all the answers – well most of them – to both of their questions and these 17 are proper jaw-droppers, we think you will agree.

1.

‘When he’s alone, he talks to himself in 3rd person, making comments on the things he’s doing. “Ladies and gentlemen, xxxx has done it again, he’s made the best omelet in history.. for the 3rd time this month. He’s the man of the year. Look at him getting a glass, and opening the fridge.. oooh is he going for orange juice? yes he is! okay now he needs to do something but what was it? ah righttt the toast. The toast, everybody. He almost forgot the toast.”

‘Stuff like that. I’m glad he does it loudly, it’s hilarious. Especially when he gets tired and stops mid-sentence but keeps doing what he’s doing in silence. Even funnier when he starts speaking again all of a sudden.’

the_crystal_temps

2.

‘My wife microwaves lettuce. Like when she eats a salad at home, she “warms up” the lettuce.

‘Imagine if you cut off one of your feet and left it to rot for about a week. That’s what hot lettuce smells like.

pangderx

3.

‘She sleeps with her eyes open occasionally, and will also sometimes laugh like someone just told her the greatest joke ever told while sleeping. I’ve accepted my little demon.’

Jewish_Keebler

4.

‘She mostly closes doors, but only mostly. Not fully ajar, not fully closed. I have never seen this wonderful woman completely close a door in 13+ years.

‘Luckily, it’s just inside doors.’

RunawaYEM

5.

‘When he wakes up in the morning, he puts on ALL his clothes, just to walk to the bathroom, take them off and have shower. Why?? I will never understand that lol.’

Altruistic-Notice707

6.

‘He lays on the floor to decompress, which isn’t too bizarre. But he lays down in weird spots and occasionally accidentally scares the shit out of me. One time, he was lying on the floor in the front entrance closet, petting the cat, and fell asleep. I just saw his legs on the ground sticking out from the closet.

‘My first thought was that he had fallen, hurt himself, and was unconscious. But he was just snuggling the cat. Another time, I couldn’t find him anywhere in the house and started to freak out. But he was lying on the back deck on his belly, talking to the skunk that lives under the deck. This was at night. So all I see is a man sprawled on the deck in the dark. Scared me silly.’

smallwren7558

7.

‘He does sock shoe sock shoe like a psycho.’

Formal_Coyote_5004

8.

‘Often makes noises to ‘narrate’ my life lol. Like making squishing noises when I use my beauty blender.’

[deleted]