Kemi Badenoch’s Sue Gray joke blew up magnificently in her face and we can’t believe she didn’t see this coming

As you’ll know by now the Tory leadership contest has come down to the final two of Kemi Badenock and Robert Jenrick after the shock (and hilarious) exit of James Cleverly.

We wait and see to find out who the Conservative Party membership will choose to lead them to electoral oblivion, but Badenoch gave us a sneak peak of her skills at the dispatch box when she took aim at Sue Gray and the nascent Labour government.

And we mention it not only because the joke magnificently blew up in her face, but because of our sheer disbelief that she did not see the Labour benches’ response coming,

Kemi Badenoch: It’s the week that Labour reaches a 100 days in office… not everyone gets to 100 days… Sue Gray Labour benches: Liz Truss! pic.twitter.com/wPh3wQbi5P — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 9, 2024

Objective successful failed.

Opening herself up to that is proof of just how bad she really is at this. PMQs is going to be a roasting every week — Baldrick’s Prized Turnip (@JohnMcHugh1878) October 9, 2024

I will repeat again what I think of Badenoch The fact that she is not very bright but thinks she’s extremely clever is what makes her dangerous to have in public office — Omz2468 (@Omz2468) October 9, 2024

This is from someone who says they don’t make gaffes because they are too self aware. She couldn’t see, when writing this, what the responses would be? — Matt Patterson-Muir (@allthingsm4tt) October 9, 2024

If Kemi wins the leadership I reckon they boot her out in less than 49 days — Anti Growth Coalition (@AntiGrowthCoa) October 9, 2024

To conclude …

