A guy said he could see why men cheat on their partners when they’ve just had a baby and was owned into the next millennium

No-one ever said it was easy being a new parent.

Actually, scratch that, because this guy said it was totally easy being a new parent. Unless you’re the father, of course (and yes you did read that right).

It all started with a discussion about the surprising number of couples who split up within the first two years of a new baby and, well, best have a read for yourself, shared by @BDSixsmith over on Twitter.

Being unable to see the correlation between “wife is busy” and “baby is easy” is one of the funniest things I’ve seen on this app. pic.twitter.com/FhSOZnRp2A — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) October 9, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And it’s fair to say he wasn’t receiving a huge amount (any) sympathy from anyone – of any sex – and a very satisfying read it was too.

The most useful tip for parenting I was given was that if you think things are easy it means you aren’t pulling your weight — Tim Johnson (@Partyreptile) October 9, 2024

Hold up. She JUST POPPED OUT A BABY and is probably getting zero sleep while he’s snoozing away getting his eight hours a night, and has the audacity to go, “This boner ain’t gonna fuck itself, babe!”? — Mean Gene (@McBeautface) October 9, 2024

Men will really see a sleeping baby and think ‘that baby fed and clothed itself and put itself to sleep, where is my wife so she can suck my dick’ — Rose (@re_salthows) October 9, 2024

MAKE HIM LONELIER — ✨Melanin Preferred ✨ (@SelimaTate) October 9, 2024

Never-mind the fact there’s literally a medical reason she can’t have sex for at least 6 weeks postpartum….what a ridiculous man — Kelly (@Blondie9780) October 9, 2024

“The baby is easy.” Translation: wife does all the caregiving. — ‍Carrie Kwiatkowski (@Carrieski16) October 9, 2024

“I hate when my wife has to adjust to that piece of shit baby of ours that literally needs her to survive. They’re both so ungrateful. God, I fucking hate it. What about me? It’s like she doesn’t even care anymore. Like, she has this baby & that’s where all her energy goes now. I… — Mike Pence’s Mother (@MikePenceMom) October 9, 2024

