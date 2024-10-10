An American musician said Europeans couldn’t get their heads round such a long car journey and this response beat all-comers

US comebacks

To Twitter now – only briefly, promise – where an American musician – @the_thin_air_ if you’re asking – shared the route map of the car journey they’re making to play just the one gig (and a free on at that).

The point they were making was that Europeans would struggle to get their head round such a long round trip.

The European mind cannot comprehend that I’m making this drive just to play 1 show and it’s a free house show. pic.twitter.com/wYJ7Kl9591 — thin air (@the_thin_air_) October 8, 2024

And as if we needed another illustration of the pan-Atlantic cultural divide, then we got it, with lots of replies saying things very much like ths.

The European mind would be comfortably seated in a high speed train, reading a book and listening to your music and would cover the same distance in 2 or 3 hours less and get there refreshed and ready for the concert. — Tóni Óg Mac an Ghraimscí (@gramsci_toni) October 9, 2024

And this.

You’re doing something wrong man — SPKTR (@diskoghoul) October 9, 2024

And this.

if you really dgaf you’d take the 7hr 39min route https://t.co/VgNte8e1kJ — Cooza (@ccoozzaa) October 10, 2024

But the response that chimed loudest – if all those likes are anything to go by – was this.

The funny thing is, most Europeans really don't care. https://t.co/51tTZR0syG — Nic Houghton (@40PercentGerman) October 9, 2024

Oof.

It’s funny to see that Americans flexing with endless car drives instead of pushing for high-speed trains

They need it a lot especially a lot more than Europeans — Sarp (@sarpbostancii) October 10, 2024

And on that point, last word(s) to @the_thin_air_.

Californians yearn for the high speed train. It’s been in “planning stages” for like 20 years — thin air (@the_thin_air_) October 9, 2024

Good luck with that (and with the gig!)

This was not meant to rile the Europeans lol. It’s just what everyone was saying last time I posted a map of a long drive I was taking. https://t.co/4nSOFWsHjt — thin air (@the_thin_air_) October 9, 2024

The 5th thin air LP ‘Breathe & Bleed’ comes out on October 18th! I put everything I had into this album and I can’t wait to share it. pic.twitter.com/38NMDk50AI — thin air (@the_thin_air_) October 1, 2024

READ MORE

An American just discovered the drip-free ‘UFO burger’ and the whole of Britain replied as one

Source @40PercentGerman