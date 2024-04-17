It’s quite an achievement to be as bad at table tennis as this woman

Videos funny

We can’t all be good at every physical activity, and some of us struggle to be good at any of them, *coughs*.

In this very short clip posted on r/funny by a Redditor named Aktivate74, one women achieves the almost impossible – being so bad at table tennis that it almost becomes a skill in itself.

How? Just how?

If I wanted to do that, I couldn’t. Point for her.

yeastkiller Yeah, that takes mad skills.

harshtagged

The hand-eye coordination is off the charts!

CaptainRubik_

I honestly thought she must be some kind of ping pong genius doing next-level “drunken master” shit, and the video was gonna end with a sick trick shot.

FerretChrist

It’s so much harder than just hitting the ball. I’m at a loss.

tinydeskopninja

Show that air who’s boss lady!! Give that ball a good show!!

bobdole3737

This is like guessing the color of playing cards but being wrong 100% of the time. It’s just as likely as getting everything right.

Diddlydum

That’s a feint within a feint within a feint within a feint within a feint within a feint.

Northcatan

Professional level reached.

Few_Willingness_5198

She got the same frequency as the ball.

A360

I love how she just collapses on the table in defeat there at the end. It’s exactly what I would have done too.

hypnosquid

I would be on the floor laughing. If I saw this.

thekiddbrandon

Think it’s time for a trip to the optometrist.

TheOriginalPB

Now I wanna play but it’s midnight and I’m in an apartment.

lil_trim

sonofhappyfunball had this mildly unfortunate take.

This perfectly captures how my life is going right now lol.

READ MORE

This amazing table tennis shot is off the screen and out of this world

Source r/funny Image Screengrab