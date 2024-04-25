Andrew Tate’s bizarre homophobic pronouncement on sex got exactly the reaction it deserved – 12 scorching owns

Twitter Andrew tate

Andrew Tate tweets (or posts, if you want to be strictly Musk-compliant) so much that we’re not entirely sure when he has time to eat, sleep, work out or pose with giant cigars that are in no way a Freudian nightmare.

What we are sure of is that with posts like this one, he definitely doesn’t have time to think them though.

It’s like the hellish offspring of Mary Whitehouse and your homophobic Uncle Brian that you’ve had to unfriend on Facebook, but with the vocabulary of a six-year-old who doesn’t want his XBox* privileges taken away.

*Other games consoles are available.

We all know we should ignore his attention-seeking behaviour, but it’s just too tempting to take the piss. Here’s how people have been doing exactly that.

andrew tate is the first person to wear clothes so tight that he's cut the circulation off from his brain pic.twitter.com/NmMB7SKgTS — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 24, 2024

You know what says, "I have no idea what I'm talking about"? Using the term "pee pee sex". pic.twitter.com/Pa6gQQfr42 — Velvet Heaven (@Velvet_Crushed) April 24, 2024

"Pee pee sex" and "genetic legacy" in the same sentence. He's the 4chan post that walks like a man — (@_Walentino) April 24, 2024

Andrew Tate has achieved maximum Straightriotism, which is only unlocked when the sex is so straight, it’s a little gay. pic.twitter.com/8qk06Dqvi6 — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 24, 2024

Lads, it’s now gay to have sex with women for pleasure. Don’t shout at me, I don’t make the rules https://t.co/38JR8BHSJ9 — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) April 24, 2024

Andrew Tate talking about straight men having sex with women pic.twitter.com/KlYYcPAK9u — james (@JamesHalcrow) April 25, 2024

What’s wrong with Andrew Tate? I would ask him myself but the coward blocked me. Does this even make sense? pic.twitter.com/qi14k1xSKo — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 25, 2024

All that feel-good pee pee sex and hardly any genetic legacy and you’re laughing? https://t.co/BzQ4fyzKAW pic.twitter.com/d6cGbyeVxV — octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) April 25, 2024

You're gonna win gold at the Grifter Olympics — . 【ヴォックス・オキュリ医師】 (@Vox_Oculi) April 24, 2024

Damn I'm over 40, only have 3 children and all sex I've had in the last 17 years has been purely for pleasure. I must be https://t.co/C3qr0Ja9WJ pic.twitter.com/g5OKtPoPYc — Dullahan (@DalaranCrater) April 25, 2024

Things could have been very different.

If only someone had helped Andrew Tate process hair loss and accept the rejection of that first girl he liked who said "no"….we could have been spared all this. — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) April 24, 2024

