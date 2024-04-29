‘As scary as they can be, alligators just don’t look as threatening when climbing a fence’

Animals animals being derps wtf

Early days we know but funny animal video of the week is surely this, an alligator trying to climb a fence which is definitely worth a minute or so of your time. Funny … and terrifying.

It was shared by amish_novelty in the corner of Reddit called AnimalsBeingDerps for reasons which will become obvious.

Too busy laughing to save ourselves from being eaten.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘This is simultaneously hilarious and terrifying….’

ancarroll94 ‘Seriously. You mean to tell me they can climb a damn fence?! New reason to fear alligators.’

phoenixthekat “Honey we’re gonna need a bigger fence…”

RA242 ‘He’s trying his best!’

[deleted] ‘Windmill legs, face plant and everything!’

amish_novelty ‘Gators are pretty good climbers. They climb trees and such. If an alligator would like to be somewhere, they are usually crafty enough to make it happen. Luckily they haven’t figured out door handles yet.’

czechhoneybee

Only a matter of time.

Source Reddit u/amish_novelty