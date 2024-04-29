Entertainment funny

Robert De Niro’s lifetime achievement award was made even better with a hilarious Scouse makeover

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2024

People often describe Robert De Niro as ‘inimitable’, but it’s the fact that he’s a one-off that makes him, well, imitable.

It turns out, however, that without his distinctive voice, he still has presence – comedy presence, thanks to the brilliant Stevo Stonko.

This is how his SAG Awards Life Achievement acceptance would have gone, if he’d been a Scouser.

It’s a little NSFW.

“Please move any handbags in case he goes arse over tit.”

We want all awards ceremonies to contain that instruction. Health and safety first.

Twitter/X loved it.

Caro Rosso spoke for many Stevo Stonko fans.

It wasn’t Leonardo DiCaprio‘s first time as a Scouser. Here he is, in conversation with the master.

