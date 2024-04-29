Robert De Niro’s lifetime achievement award was made even better with a hilarious Scouse makeover

Entertainment funny

People often describe Robert De Niro as ‘inimitable’, but it’s the fact that he’s a one-off that makes him, well, imitable.

It turns out, however, that without his distinctive voice, he still has presence – comedy presence, thanks to the brilliant Stevo Stonko.

This is how his SAG Awards Life Achievement acceptance would have gone, if he’d been a Scouser.

It’s a little NSFW.

New one there if you can spare 2 minutes …. Thank you pic.twitter.com/LcSoZK0cdJ — Stevo Stonko (@Stevo_Stonko) April 28, 2024

“Please move any handbags in case he goes arse over tit.”

We want all awards ceremonies to contain that instruction. Health and safety first.

Twitter/X loved it.

1.

Another work of art from the sausage king https://t.co/e2slcZHbcs — Jimbowe off twitt3r * (@justanotherwool) April 28, 2024

2.

Another brilliant piece of work to brighten your Sunday.

Boss stuff lad! https://t.co/QoZF8V4he2 — Harry Haslam. #CeasefireNow (@TheHarryHaz) April 28, 2024

3.

4.

Mate best ever I'm fuckin crying ere !!! Bravo sir — Peter (@bigplfc74) April 28, 2024

5.

6.

Quality every time, I could watch these all day with me pint can of Stella and me pizza from Debbie from the counter — Gary JFT97 Davis (@gary212) April 28, 2024

7.

Good of him to nip in before his Darts match — C⚽️⚽️PS (@Rich_Cooper67) April 28, 2024

8.

Caro Rosso spoke for many Stevo Stonko fans.

Always genius, but it’s bated breath until I hear someone say ‘the Asda’ Ahhhhh ❤️ https://t.co/8CpiRtnTch — Caro Rosso (@LaCaroRosso) April 28, 2024

It wasn’t Leonardo DiCaprio‘s first time as a Scouser. Here he is, in conversation with the master.

The Scorsese and Dicaprio interview pic.twitter.com/nXxQf4ovcB — Stevo Stonko (@Stevo_Stonko) April 5, 2024

Check out Stevo’s other posts and give him a follow on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or TikTok – if Twitter/X isn’t your thing. You can also support his work with a tip here, if you’d like to and can spare it.

READ MORE

Tommy Shelby gets the full Wetherspoons experience in this hilarious Scouse Peaky Blinders overdub

Source Stevo Stonko Image Screengrab