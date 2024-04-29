Life relationships takedowns

Surely the most crushing put-down you’ll read this week or any week

Poke Staff. Updated April 29th, 2024

Sometimes a put-down is so crushing it sends a shiver down your spine, begging the question just how bad it would be if it actually happened to you.

Although in this case it’s a fairly remote probability for reasons which will become obvious.

‘Ain’t no way,’ said @downbadcomment, a Twitter account which specialises in this sort of thing.

Mega oof.

More @downbadcomment here!

READ MORE

Right Said Fred’s reaction to public defibrillators was shockingly dense – 15 heartfelt responses

Source @downbadcomment