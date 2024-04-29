Surely the most crushing put-down you’ll read this week or any week
Sometimes a put-down is so crushing it sends a shiver down your spine, begging the question just how bad it would be if it actually happened to you.
Although in this case it’s a fairly remote probability for reasons which will become obvious.
‘Ain’t no way,’ said @downbadcomment, a Twitter account which specialises in this sort of thing.
Mega oof.
Cooked every Norbert on the planet pic.twitter.com/C2NcW79PGA
— ✦ (@fyrWontMiss) April 26, 2024
cooked all 1 of them pic.twitter.com/aj654XfT3Q
— down bad comments (@downbadcomment) April 26, 2024
carrying a baby for 9 months just to name it norbert is insane
— (@HoesLuvTravis) April 26, 2024
Thats a hard name to moan
— Jak (@JakTunes69) April 26, 2024
Source @downbadcomment