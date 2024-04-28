Currys absolutely nailed this hilarious air fryer ad in six seconds flat

Aldi’s ‘We like that one – and we like that one’ highlighted the fact that they could challenge the big hitters and save you money.

Snickers’ ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ pulled in the star power of Joan Collins and provided people with a good excuse to snack on chocolate.

Cadbury’s used a drumming gorilla that was nothing to do with their product, but was so memorable that it didn’t matter.