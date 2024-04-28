Currys absolutely nailed this hilarious air fryer ad in six seconds flat
If you want to stand out in the advertising forum, you have to play a clever game.
Aldi’s ‘We like that one – and we like that one’ highlighted the fact that they could challenge the big hitters and save you money.
Snickers’ ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ pulled in the star power of Joan Collins and provided people with a good excuse to snack on chocolate.
Cadbury’s used a drumming gorilla that was nothing to do with their product, but was so memorable that it didn’t matter.
Electricals retailer Currys was very clever with this very short advert for their Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer, using a viral clip from a few years ago and a clever cut to hilarious effect.
@currys Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer – available at Currys ✨ #currys #trend #viral #ninjaairfryer #ninjastackairfryer #ninjadouble ♬ original sound – Currys
Aldi’s ‘We like that one – and we like that one’ highlighted the fact that they could challenge the big hitters and save you money.
Snickers’ ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ pulled in the star power of Joan Collins and provided people with a good excuse to snack on chocolate.
Cadbury’s used a drumming gorilla that was nothing to do with their product, but was so memorable that it didn’t matter.
Six seconds. Very funny. Very memorable. Well played, whoever thought that up.
In case you were worried, the orginal longer clip showed the chicken was fine – and came back to continue harrassing the horse.
Here’s what people have been saying about the ad.
What an advert, best I’ve seen in years.
Bimmer
Hahaaaaa … your social media is savage just lately, and I’m here for it!!
Marsha
I have never purposely rewatched an advert, guess there’s a first time for everything.
Lewis
Advertising team need a bonus for this.
Stin1
The fact that this is the actual account is so funny.
Felecia
This made me howl.
SOPHIE ANN
I was not expecting that.
Claire
Can you make the TV ads like this?
Ste
For the first time I actually enjoy watching ads and I’m gonna buy a Ninja air fryer now.
not_another_meme_page
Quinn said –
These ad transitions are getting wild.
They’re not wrong.
@currys #currys #summer #trend #viral #fyp #fridgefreezer #refrigerator ♬ original sound – Currys
@currys Dont miss out #currys #trend #fyp #fryingpan #cooking ♬ original sound – Currys
@currys Flexible Vacuum Cleaners – available at Currys ✨ #trend #viral #fyp #currys #flexible #splits #vacuumcleaners #cleaning ♬ original sound – Currys
There are more where that came from. Go and check them out.
READ MORE
This Argentinian fizzy drink advert just gets better and better
Source Currys Image Screengrab