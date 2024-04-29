Entertainment Have I Got News For You

Have I Got News For You tag-teamed the Rwanda Scheme to utterly brutal effect

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2024

Rishi Sunak‘s increasing obsession with sending aylum seekers to Rwanda has unfortunately been indulged and encouraged by a couple of recent developments.

Firstly, the Rwanda Bill finally stumbled through Parliament after natural supply teacher Sunak effectively told both Houses that they were jolly well going to stay until everybody had completed the assignment.

Secondly, the Home Office has started rounding up those asylum seekers who may be on the first Rwanda flights, which is in no way a completely dystopian nightmare straight from the fevered mind of George Orwell.

While Suella Braverman thinks all her birthdays have come at once, the host of the most recent episode of Have I Got News For You, Martin Lewis, plus team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton and guest Ignacio Lopez pulled the whole thing to pieces with some brutal but very funny comedy.

Here’s Martin’s on-brand intro to the topic.

If it had been a wrestling match, we’d have expected the referee to step in and declare a win for Have I Got News For You and organise an ambulance for the Rwanda Scheme, but its troubles were far from over.

Ian, Ignacio and Paul stepped through the ropes and continued to give the scheme a thorough beating.

It was HIGNFY at its biting best, and Twitter/X appreciated it.

It’s the eternal problem for satirists.

You can watch the full episode here.

