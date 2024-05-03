Videos music

This teenage fan gutted at the Co-op Live cancellations took us right back to the pain of sitting our GCSEs

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2024

If you want to encapsulate just how disappointed people were at the cancellation of all those Co-op Live gigs this week as a result of the on-going chaos at the Manchester venue, then this is surely it.

It’s a teenage fan who was gutted not just at missing out at not seeing American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie but because of the particularly painful timing, and it took us right back to our teenage pain of sitting GCSEs.

And we weren’t the only ones feeling her pain.

Not everyone related.

But we’re with this person.

And you can see the full BBC News report here.

@bbcnews Manchester’s Co-op Live arena called off its opening gig from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at the last minute. #ABoogieWitDaHoodie #Rap #Music #Manchester #CoOpLive #CoOpLiveArena #BBCNews ♬ original sound – BBC News

Source @I_Dont_Know_Her