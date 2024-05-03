This teenage fan gutted at the Co-op Live cancellations took us right back to the pain of sitting our GCSEs

Videos music

If you want to encapsulate just how disappointed people were at the cancellation of all those Co-op Live gigs this week as a result of the on-going chaos at the Manchester venue, then this is surely it.

It’s a teenage fan who was gutted not just at missing out at not seeing American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie but because of the particularly painful timing, and it took us right back to our teenage pain of sitting GCSEs.

Obsessed with this girl who was at the cancelled Co-op live concert saying they have their GCSEs next week and it was their last chance of freedom. pic.twitter.com/rQiTQH62SZ — I Don’t Know Her (@I_Dont_Know_Her) May 2, 2024

And we weren’t the only ones feeling her pain.

the way she goes to say pissed off but takes a moment to reflect, this is art https://t.co/lTQTxepn5h — lewys (@lookingforlewys) May 2, 2024

no i get it because gcses lasted like six fucking weeks and when you’re 16 that’s like the entirety of your memory span https://t.co/skzxbCTsYo — lana (@lana__ok) May 2, 2024

i honestly feel bad for her lmao being a teenager fucking sucks and any amount of levity from your life being taken away sucks for anyone https://t.co/q4wovlVK97 — OLR (@olivialinrogers) May 3, 2024

ive never seen something more relatable in my life she is actually my spirit animal https://t.co/pSp4MA875b — harley (@HarleyemersonB) May 2, 2024

Not everyone related.

I creased when I saw this on TikTok. 100% sums up the new gen — Bailey (@RixBailey) May 2, 2024

But we’re with this person.

Sad to see people ragging on this girl so much. GCSEs may very well be the most stressful things she’s encountered in her life this far so she’s valid to be annoyed at the last chance to do something fun before exams to be taken away from her. We were all 16 once https://t.co/QeXDMJWWma — Olivia (@oliviaidek) May 2, 2024

And you can see the full BBC News report here.

Source @I_Dont_Know_Her