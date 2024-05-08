17 of the funniest owns of Taika Waititi’s bold choice of Met Gala costume

Celebrity actors fashion

The Met Gala, as ever, was the gift that keeps on giving for the funny people of Twitter/X, with celebrity couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora coming in for some hilarious commentary on their choice of outfits.

Kathy Burke‘s reaction to Rita Ora’s bead dress was particularly on the money, and you can read that and more about it here.

But there was plenty to say about Taika Waititi’s all-leather ensemble, too, and we’ve gathered a few favourites.

Lots of people talking about Rita Ora's nan's kitchen curtains outfit for the #metgala but nobody seems to be commenting on the fact that Taika Waititi seems to be cosplaying the bloke who was made out of chocolate from that dubious Lynx Chocolate advert… https://t.co/EzZnUeYfpm pic.twitter.com/pEO24x19RI — christhebarker (@christhebarker) May 7, 2024

Bought the sofa Taika is wearing in the DFS sale in 2007 pic.twitter.com/FIvclCLubv — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) May 7, 2024

Considerable “big bank holiday savings at Dunelm” energy here https://t.co/YRVLagj2HP — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 7, 2024

Leather sofa, bead curtain. They've gone dressed as… the 1970s? https://t.co/KM6YFstiIM — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) May 7, 2024

Really fancy a Galaxy Caramel all of a sudden https://t.co/e7AFPLC9Bl — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 7, 2024

Looking forward to a good old lounge on my sofa later. Or the Taika Waititi as I now call it. pic.twitter.com/ciWaYKAPEq — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 7, 2024

When all the shops are closed, so you have to buy your going out clothes in Central station pic.twitter.com/NCPtY2jwPA — Paper Cup Coffee Liverpool (@PCPCoffee) May 7, 2024

