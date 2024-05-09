Videos court cases newspapers

The video of this guy running away from questions outside court went wildly viral for reasons that will become obvious

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2024

As any local and indeed national newspaper reporter will tell you, an important part of covering court cases is invariably hanging around outside to grab a word with the guilty (or innocent) party afterwards.

But they’re not always keen on having a word back, for obvious reasons, and this was a classic case in point, in a video shared by Conor Gogarty, investigations editor at Wales Online, over on Twitter.

Except it’s fair to say their attempts to evade the attentions of the fourth estate aren’t always as comedic as this.

And it went wildly viral, with these the pick of our favourite comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2