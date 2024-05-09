The video of this guy running away from questions outside court went wildly viral for reasons that will become obvious

Videos court cases newspapers

As any local and indeed national newspaper reporter will tell you, an important part of covering court cases is invariably hanging around outside to grab a word with the guilty (or innocent) party afterwards.

But they’re not always keen on having a word back, for obvious reasons, and this was a classic case in point, in a video shared by Conor Gogarty, investigations editor at Wales Online, over on Twitter.

Except it’s fair to say their attempts to evade the attentions of the fourth estate aren’t always as comedic as this.

A property developer turned drug dealer who made £320k from crime sprinted away from questions after leaving Cardiff Crown Court. He was ordered to pay back £52k after the court heard his ill-gotten gains had largely been spent on a lavish lifestyle. https://t.co/De1e41fcIw pic.twitter.com/JO6XvOPLWG — Conor Gogarty (@ConorGogarty) May 9, 2024

And it went wildly viral, with these the pick of our favourite comments.

1.

This is so funny sorry https://t.co/KvosETEw8x — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 9, 2024

2.

We’re gonna need musical accompaniment. https://t.co/yiUtR7hokp — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) May 9, 2024

3.

4.

The swerves are hilarious as he keeps coming back into the same running line and gaining nothing from them — Dai (@RepublicOfWales) May 9, 2024

5.

Me, when my wife says she’s got some jobs around the house that need doing. https://t.co/saioalSyZR — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) May 9, 2024

6.

Someone please edit this and put the benny hill theme tune on it — Forza (@Forza16646) May 9, 2024

7.

There you go. This sounds better! pic.twitter.com/Ucrwgq5mUO — Ash Preston (@TheAshPreston) May 9, 2024

8.