US donald trump joe biden

A Trump cultist said Joe Biden’s aides put make-up on him to hide his decline, and the wheels fell right off the irony bus

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2025

James Comer, the Republican congressman who accused James Comey (we know, we know) of trying to ‘jizz up a coup against Donald Trump’ has been giving a textbook demonstration of complete lack of self-awareness.

May we present to you – the CEO of projection.

Somebody momentarily forgot he’s in the cult of this guy.

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This is one way to handle it.

We can’t help feeling that any make-up Joe Biden may or may not be wearing isn’t the cover-up James Comer should be worried about right now.

READ MORE

Trump’s ridiculous make-up is far from the worst thing about him, but it’s today’s funniest – 22 favourite comments

Source Aaron Rupar Image Fox News, John Cornyn