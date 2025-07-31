A Trump cultist said Joe Biden’s aides put make-up on him to hide his decline, and the wheels fell right off the irony bus

US donald trump joe biden

James Comer, the Republican congressman who accused James Comey (we know, we know) of trying to ‘jizz up a coup against Donald Trump’ has been giving a textbook demonstration of complete lack of self-awareness.

May we present to you – the CEO of projection.

Comer on Biden aides: "It's almost like a cult … they put makeup on him to conceal his true decline to America." pic.twitter.com/tQnrLjxJ9Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2025

Somebody momentarily forgot he’s in the cult of this guy.

Gw0rl —what is going on with the foundation match? pic.twitter.com/VEAUBZ8MXj — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 12, 2024

More than 52% of Trump is orange spray tan. pic.twitter.com/VaDl0P4POa — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) October 2, 2021

Twitter had thoughts.

1.

Self-awareness is not Comer’s strong suit. https://t.co/qmgKTauion — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 30, 2025

2.

I can’t even… Do these guys not hear what they say out loud? ‍♀️ — Kimberly ️ (@KimberlySuth) July 31, 2025

3.

Well Comer is someone who is very well versed in makeup-wearing politicians. https://t.co/0Gkcy1cHY9 — Terra (@tbfg33) July 31, 2025

4.

Deal, let’s stop letting presidents put makeup on. Let’s see the real skin they’re hiding under there pic.twitter.com/9NYFhzI5yj — Alex Jewell (@bestfoodalex) July 31, 2025

5.

6.

Oh my gosh these guys project so much https://t.co/u9YlJvu3G0 — Michelle Sichak (@MichelleSichak) July 31, 2025

7.

They’re always almost so close to getting it. So. Close. https://t.co/MMzlZDIMuA — Garret W. (@garretw5) July 30, 2025

8.

my brother in Christ, look at your orange god king https://t.co/RkGZKog6lI pic.twitter.com/OoCdgYBUDZ — from the back of the room (@TheSteelRamp) July 31, 2025

9.

Did they think their master's orange clown mask was genetic? — The Dens (@FoxBrambleFarm) July 31, 2025

10.

11.

How do you put makeup on to conceal cognitive decline? Can we check this guy's mental status? — Tracey Gallagher (@asmartbrunette1) July 31, 2025

12.

Excuuuuuuse me??

*Ehem

Makeup you say? pic.twitter.com/ZVbnE1b2dJ — Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929) July 31, 2025

13.

14.

Hahahhahahah! You have got to be kidding! The Onion couldn’t come up with this! — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 31, 2025

15.

This is one way to handle it.

We can’t help feeling that any make-up Joe Biden may or may not be wearing isn’t the cover-up James Comer should be worried about right now.

READ MORE

Trump’s ridiculous make-up is far from the worst thing about him, but it’s today’s funniest – 22 favourite comments

Source Aaron Rupar Image Fox News, John Cornyn