This robot may be freakily good at running, but it’s how they’ve dressed it that got everyone talking

Weird World Robotics

A clip of a Chinese robot being put through its paces has been going viral on Twitter and not just because people are in awe of its undeniable athleticism.

A video of the Unitree G1 humanoid robot was shared by Moon Piece and most of the comments focussed less on its running style and more on the choices of its tailor/personal shopper.

Let’s have a look.

This robot being tested in China runs frighteningly well pic.twitter.com/xI8YVqgyND — Moon Piece (@0MoonPiece) July 11, 2025

That’s certainly a strong and, for many people, strangely familiar look.

1.

Bro this is so unsettling, why did they give it triple XL clothes — Napoleon Bonerpart (@JoshG650) July 12, 2025

2.

why it dressed like adam sandler tho?? pic.twitter.com/SlzWpUXyQ7 — Airlearn (@AirlearnApp) July 15, 2025

3.

Why is it dressed like Adam sandler on 50 first dates — BETTY (@betty_nft) July 13, 2025

4.

Why the clanker got clothes? — popsly (@popsly_lol) July 14, 2025

5.

This little dude runs cleaner than JD Vance — Sportz (Parody) (@Sportz1984) July 13, 2025

6.

7.

You want it to be comfortable, it’s running ‍♂️ — Dan (@realDan203) July 13, 2025

8.

Looks like Tony Soprano on BBQ day — magnus (@degenutz) July 13, 2025

9.