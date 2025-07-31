Weird World Robotics

This robot may be freakily good at running, but it’s how they’ve dressed it that got everyone talking

David Harris. Updated July 31st, 2025

A clip of a Chinese robot being put through its paces has been going viral on Twitter and not just because people are in awe of its undeniable athleticism.

A video of the Unitree G1 humanoid robot was shared by Moon Piece and most of the comments focussed less on its running style and more on the choices of its tailor/personal shopper.

Let’s have a look.

That’s certainly a strong and, for many people, strangely familiar look.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2